 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pediatric RSV cases on the rise in North Dakota

  • 0

North Dakota is seeing increased numbers of pediatric hospitalizations due to respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV, state health officials say.

The Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging broader testing for RSV among young children and older adults who have severe respiratory illness. 

The most common symptoms of RSV include runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing. RSV also can cause more severe infections such as bronchiolitis, inflammation of the small airways in the lung, and pneumonia, an infection of the lungs. Infants, young children and older adults with chronic medical conditions are at risk of severe disease.

The virus is spread primarily through respiratory droplets when a person coughs or sneezes, and through direct contact with a contaminated surface.

People are also reading…

“Sanford Health Bismarck is seeing an earlier respiratory syncytial virus season in infants and young children,” said Dr. Christina DaSilva, a Sanford pediatrician. “If your child has difficulty breathing or there are any parental concerns, please contact your medical provider immediately.” 

More information is at www.cdc.gov/rsv.

051921-nws-dasilva.jpg

Sanford Health pediatrician Christina DaSilva

 Tom Stromme
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marijuana measures seek to extend US trend of legalizing pot

Marijuana measures seek to extend US trend of legalizing pot

Pot is a popular topic on ballots again this election. Five states are considering whether to approve recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots to amend their constitutions and legalize recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis. Prohibitions across the country have fallen steadily in the decade since Colorado and Washington approved recreational cannabis. Even some states in the Deep South have given the go-ahead to medical marijuana.

South Dakota medical pot cards rise with 'pop-up clinics'

South Dakota medical pot cards rise with 'pop-up clinics'

South Dakota has seen a rapid rise in people registering to use medical marijuana in recent months. A state health official told lawmakers on Tuesday that many people obtain their patient cards through temporary consultation sites rather than their regular medical providers. Chris Qualm, who administers the state’s medical pot program, told a legislative oversight committee that there are now more than 4,000 people registered to use the drug. That’s a rapid increase from this summer, when the state had tracked several hundred people registering each month.

Audit critical of North Dakota's COVID-19 vaccine handling; agency says no patients harmed

Audit critical of North Dakota's COVID-19 vaccine handling; agency says no patients harmed

A state audit says the North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years — and that some of the vaccine was administered to patients. The health department disputed the audit released Tuesday. Tim Wiedrich, who heads the agency’s virus response, says no non-viable vaccines were given to patients. The state analysis said nearly 2,000 Moderna doses were stored at incorrect temperatures and were administered to patients. The audit also found nearly 13,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines were issued from storage with missing temperature data. Neither the Health Department nor the auditor's office is recommending revaccination.

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel-Lebanon: An 'historic breakthrough' that allows for lucrative offshore gas extraction by both

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News