Pediatric bivalent COVID-19 booster shots to be available in North Dakota; Burleigh-Morton risk levels lowered

North Dakota's Department of Health and Human Services has ordered 5,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots newly available for children as young as 5.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus transmission risk in Burleigh and Morton counties has been downgraded to low, and new weekly COVID-19 cases in the state have reached their lowest level in five months.

The "bivalent" booster shots target today’s most common omicron strain of the coronavirus. They provide protection against both the original version of the virus and also the newest omicron variant mutants, the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5.

Federal health officials last month authorized the updated boosters for people age 12 and older. Officials this week authorized them for children ages 5-11. There are two kinds -- one made by Pfizer for 5- to 11-year-olds, and a Moderna version for those ages 6-17. The single-dose booster is for children who previously completed the primary vaccine series at least two months prior.

“The vaccine will be available at over 70 health care provider offices throughout the state," said Jenny Galbraith, adult immunization manager for Health and Human Services. "Health care providers are in the process of educating staff and updating protocols, so most providers will begin offering vaccine early next week.”

The hope is that the modified boosters will head off another winter surge of the pandemic that has persisted since March 2020.

“North Dakotans are encouraged to have a conversation with a trusted health care provider about vaccination,” Galbraith said.

The omicron variant drove a winter spike in COVID-19 cases in North Dakota early this year, with weekly cases approaching 16,000 in January, according to state data. The wave ebbed in the spring, but the emergence of the omicron mutants led to a summer surge that has been waning as autumn begins.

Weekly data

There were 810 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard, which is updated every Friday. That was the lowest total since 723 in mid-May, and close to one-third the total of the recent weekly high of 1,952 in early August.

The state's weekly tally does not include results of widely available COVID-19 home tests, but is meant to provide a look at longer-term trends and also the severity of disease.

There were 52 people with COVID-19 admitted to North Dakota hospitals in the past week. The weekly total has been on the decline since the recent peak of 114 in mid-August. Coronavirus patients take up less than 3% of occupied inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the state.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines county risk levels based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalization data. They can be found at https://bit.ly/3AfSY2A. Two North Dakota counties -- Logan and McIntosh -- are at high risk this week. Seven are at medium risk, and 44 are at low risk. Burleigh and Morton counties dropped from medium risk last week to low risk this week.

The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

Federal data shows eight new virus-related deaths in North Dakota over the week, after none the previous week, raising the state's pandemic total to 2,383. CDC death data fluctuates from week to week due to lags in reporting. County-level death data is not available. There have been 271,085 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic.

More information

Federal data shows that 67.9% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 61.6%. The national averages are 77.9% and 72.2%, respectively.

North Dakota's first booster shot rate is 47.5%, compared to 50.5% nationally. The percentages are for people 12 and older and don't factor in the newly available boosters for younger children.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.