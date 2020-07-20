Passenger boardings at North Dakota airports continue slow rebound in June

Passenger numbers at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports continued a slow rebound in June, after a historic low last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The airports in Bismarck and other large cities in the state during April had their lowest monthly passenger count since record keeping began 40 years ago, at about 5,000 passengers, or 5% of normal expected traffic.
The passenger numbers rose to 13,474 in May, and to 24,313 in June, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The June number was still only about 24% of expected traffic for the month, but it was up from 14% of expected traffic in May, according to Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner.
“We have now had two consecutive months of passenger growth since the month of April; however, our passengers counts are still only at 24% of precrisis levels," he said. "Concerns regarding further spread of COVID-19 currently limits the upside of the airline industry and its ability to attract additional demand.”
North Dakota has commercial service airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown. All of them saw a drop in boardings compared to June 2019, ranging from a decline of 68% in Devils Lake to nearly 87% in Grand Forks. Bismarck's airport saw a decline of about 70%, compared with a drop of 84% the previous month and 95% the month before that.
Year-to-date boardings at the eight airports are down 47% overall. They're down in Bismarck by the same percentage.
The Federal Aviation Administration is providing more than $85 million in aid to 53 North Dakota airports through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Bismarck airport is getting more than $20 million.
“Airports in North Dakota and throughout the country are working hard on a daily basis to implement recommended practices to help ensure a safe environment for those who either want or need to utilize air transportation,” Wanner said.
