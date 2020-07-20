Passenger boardings at North Dakota airports continue slow rebound in June

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Passenger numbers at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports continued a slow rebound in June, after a historic low last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airports in Bismarck and other large cities in the state during April had their lowest monthly passenger count since record keeping began 40 years ago, at about 5,000 passengers, or 5% of normal expected traffic.

The passenger numbers rose to 13,474 in May, and to 24,313 in June, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The June number was still only about 24% of expected traffic for the month, but it was up from 14% of expected traffic in May, according to Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner.

“We have now had two consecutive months of passenger growth since the month of April; however, our passengers counts are still only at 24% of precrisis levels," he said. "Concerns regarding further spread of COVID-19 currently limits the upside of the airline industry and its ability to attract additional demand.”