Passenger boardings at North Dakota airports begin slow rebound in May

North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports are slowly rebounding from historically low passenger numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airports during April had their lowest monthly passenger count since record keeping began 40 years ago, at about 5,000 passengers, or 5% of normal expected traffic.

The passenger numbers rose to 13,474 in May, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. That was still only about 14% of expected traffic for the month, but Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner called it “an encouraging sign.”

“We hope that this trend continues as economic activity increases and restrictions throughout the country are lifted,” he said in a statement. “The safety of all passengers and workers continues to remain a top priority and the flying public can be assured that extra-sanitary precautions are being taken so that a safe environment is being promoted within the airport and on board the aircraft.”