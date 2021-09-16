Pandemic surge, staffing shortages stressing Bismarck hospital; 4 more COVID-19 deaths statewide

Sanford Health's Bismarck hospital is full on a daily basis and emergency room wait times are stretching for hours due to staffing shortages and the COVID-19 surge in the region, the facility's chief medical officer said Thursday.
Meanwhile, state officials reported nearly 600 new coronavirus cases statewide and four more virus-related deaths. North Dakota's pandemic death toll has climbed by 11 in just the past three days.
Sanford's Bismarck hospital had 35 COVID-19 patients Thursday, five of whom were being held in the emergency room. Three patients were in the intensive care unit, all requiring ventilators, and one was in labor and delivery.
Six patients no longer have COVID-19 but remain in the ICU with complications such as pneumonia and lung damage, and five of those are on ventilators, according to Chief Medical Officer Chris Meeker. Those patients don't get counted in hospital and state data for active cases, but they continue to require care for long periods of time, he said.
The most recent state data showed that Sanford Health and the CHI St. Alexius Health hospital in Bismarck each had one available staffed inpatient bed available as of late Wednesday, and neither had any available ICU beds listed.
Meeker said that staffing issues also are causing complications. Sanford Health Fargo officials earlier this week said they need up to 300 nurses, and Meeker said Bismarck's numbers are similar. Traveling nurses are tied up in the Southeast -- where the current pandemic surge hit months ago. Sanford has been paying incentives to employees to fill shifts, but staff can work so hard only for so long, he said.
"We're prepared to take care of a surge, and we know that we can get through a surge," Meeker said. "But we also know that it's going to come at a cost both in human terms and in financial terms."
The hospital has 30 COVID-19 beds and can increase that number to 50, but that depends on having available staff to care for those patients, the chief medical officer said.
Caring for patients in COVID-19 and intensive care units every day is taking a toll on nurses because they are seeing death and very sick patients more frequently. Meeker said the hospital has been diverting patients to other medical centers, and it typically takes multiple calls to find room for a patient. Three ICU patients recently had to be transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.
Sanford Bismarck also has been fielding calls from hospitals in Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma that are trying to place patients in the midst of their own surges.
"Whether you want to take COVID seriously or not in your daily life, it absolutely affects care for every type of medical problem in the hospital," Meeker said. "If you need medical care for another serious condition, COVID is going to affect your ability to get that care."
Sanford Pediatrician Danielle Thurtle said pediatric units are experiencing a similar situation. The hospital has had to send patients out of state for pediatric ICU beds, she said.
State data showed only 18 available staffed pediatric inpatient beds around North Dakota, and only six staffed pediatric ICU beds as of late Wednesday. The totals were six inpatient and one ICU in Bismarck.
Daily data
North Dakota's Health Department on Thursday reported 579 new COVID-19 cases, and 3,422 active cases. Burleigh County continued to lead the state in active cases, with 642. There were another 213 in neighboring Morton County. Cass County, home to Fargo, had 613, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.
Active cases statewide have jumped by nearly one-fourth just since the beginning of the week. Health officials say the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is pushing the spike, as it is around the country.
The four new coronavirus-related deaths brought North Dakotan's pandemic toll to 1,584. Morton County's death total on the state dashboard rose by two, to 104. Burleigh County's stayed the same, at 209.
The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate was 6.31%. The rate has been above the state target of less than 5% for more than three straight weeks, after falling to a recent pandemic low of 1.05% on July 5.
COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide increased by seven from Wednesday, to 107. Less than 10% of staffed beds are available in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed 124,620 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, with 119,614 recoveries and 4,940 hospitalizations.
Special vaccine clinics
Health officials are urging people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot. The state's vaccine dashboard shows 52.2% of eligible North Dakota adults and 28.8% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
The Health Department on Thursday said it has received a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine that needs to be distributed this weekend due to the date of expiration. The agency plans two special clinics in Bismarck to distribute 220 doses:
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A (behind Sam's Club)
- 12-6 p.m. Sunday, drive-thru clinic at 1720 Burlington Drive (two blocks directly south of Sam’s Club on the corner of Airway Avenue and Burlington Drive)
Antibody treatments
The Health Department on Thursday also said that a limited supply of and increased demand for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments nationwide will impact the availability of the treatment for North Dakotans.
The federal Department of Health and Human Services has implemented a system in which it determines the weekly distribution amount for states and territories based on cases, hospitalizations and antibody utilization.
North Dakota this week was allocated 380 units of treatments. The demand is expected to exceed that.
“Those who have been hesitant about receiving COVID-19 vaccine may be counting on monoclonal antibodies for treatment if they become sick,” State Health Officer Nizar Wehbi said. “Due to increased national demand and very limited supply, monoclonal antibody treatments may not be as available. Vaccination is still the best protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. North Dakotans who have not yet been vaccinated are encouraged to do so.”
More information
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all but five of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. Burleigh and Morton counties both are in the high category.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.
