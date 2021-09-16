Pandemic surge, staffing shortages stressing Bismarck hospital; 4 more COVID-19 deaths statewide

"We're prepared to take care of a surge, and we know that we can get through a surge," Meeker said. "But we also know that it's going to come at a cost both in human terms and in financial terms."

The hospital has 30 COVID-19 beds and can increase that number to 50, but that depends on having available staff to care for those patients, the chief medical officer said.

Caring for patients in COVID-19 and intensive care units every day is taking a toll on nurses because they are seeing death and very sick patients more frequently. Meeker said the hospital has been diverting patients to other medical centers, and it typically takes multiple calls to find room for a patient. Three ICU patients recently had to be transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

Sanford Bismarck also has been fielding calls from hospitals in Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma that are trying to place patients in the midst of their own surges.

"Whether you want to take COVID seriously or not in your daily life, it absolutely affects care for every type of medical problem in the hospital," Meeker said. "If you need medical care for another serious condition, COVID is going to affect your ability to get that care."