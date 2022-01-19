Pandemic records continue to fall in North Dakota; prison system feels impact of omicron

Newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 soared past 3,000 in North Dakota on Wednesday, as the state saw three pandemic records set.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in the state during the pandemic that began in March 2020 surpassed 200,000.

The 3,131 new cases listed on the state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard marked the fourth time this month that a new high has been reached. The state also saw records for tests processed (17,237 on Tuesday) and 14-day rolling test positivity rate (18.11% calculated Tuesday). The state target for that rate is less than 5%.

The highly contagious omicron variant is pushing the spike, which is expected to last several more weeks, potentially putting other records in jeopardy. There were 8,337 active COVID-19 cases statewide on Wednesday, on a trajectory to threaten the Nov. 11, 2020, high of 11,656, before vaccines.

Omicron cases often have mild or no symptoms. COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 157 on Wednesday -- up from 139 on Monday, but far below the record of 332 on Nov. 16, 2020.

The state reported nine new virus-related deaths, but the January total is at 29, compared with the pandemic monthly high of 500 in November 2020.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Morton County increased by one Wednesday, to 135, as did the total for Cass County, home to Fargo, which leads the state with 295. Burleigh County's total was unchanged, at 287.

There have been 202,333 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 191,940 recoveries, 2,056 deaths and 7,234 hospitalizations.

The most recent state data showed about 9% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 6% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had five open general care beds and one available ICU bed; Sanford Health had no beds listed in either category.

Records are based off the state Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

Prison cases

North Dakota's state prison system is feeling the impact of the omicron wave, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a Wednesday statement.

Active COVID-19 cases among inmates totaled 151, more than double last Friday's total and about one-tenth of the total prisoner population.

“We’ve worked hard to prepare for this, and our very high vaccination and booster rates among residents have resulted in very few seriously ill people, and we are not anticipating any hospital admissions at this time," State Correctional Health Authority Dr. John Hagan said.

Visitation is suspended at the State Penitentiary in Bismarck and at the women's prison in New England.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Tuesday showed 64.2% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 57.4%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 45.4% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data. The federal agency this month also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's vaccine dashboard shows 13.8% of state residents in that age group have received a third dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

