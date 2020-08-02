Pandemic exacerbates rural EMS struggles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sarah Vaith said she never knows for sure what she’s walking into on a call with the Michigan Area Ambulance Service.

Before they are sent out on a call, the first responders in her squad receive information from dispatchers, who ask screening questions: anyone have a fever or other potential symptom of COVID-19? But there can be miscommunication or missing information.

“The pandemic is a scary time for all of us,” Vaith said. “It's scary for those of us in EMS because sometimes the communication isn't there and doesn't get to us, and then all of a sudden we find out we may have been exposed to somebody that has COVID.”

Vaith, the service’s operations manager, said if one of her volunteer EMTs was potentially exposed, they would have to quarantine until test results came back for the patient they treated. With a squad of only 10 people, that could lead to a lack of staff to respond to calls.

Rural volunteer emergency services across North Dakota say the fear of contracting the virus from responding to a call exists, but concern about losing individuals in an already thinning group of volunteers is even greater.