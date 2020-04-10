Paddlefish season closure will have a big impact on Williston area

WILLISTON, N.D. _ North Dakota's Game and Fish Department has canceled the 2020 paddlefish season amid the coronavirus outbreak, leaving a noticeable impact on those who benefit from the season each year.
The monthlong paddlefish season on the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers in northwestern North Dakota occurs every May. Fisheries Chief Greg Power said the safety of snaggers, caviar processors and data collection staff are a major concern this year, because paddlefish snaggers concentrate in large numbers in a small area -- often shoulder to shoulder. There is still the possibility of a one-week snag-and-release season May 15-21, which is two weeks later than the normal opening day.
One organization that will feel the loss of this year’s season is Williston-based North Star Caviar, which each year sets up a cleaning station, preparing the paddlefish free of charge in exchange for the fish’s roe, used to make caviar. Every year, the first portion of the proceeds from the sale of caviar is given to the Game and Fish Department for paddlefish research, information and enforcement. Remaining proceeds are given as grants to nonprofit groups in the region for historical, cultural, and recreational projects that work to improve conditions of habitat and land and water access for outdoor activities.
“Our utmost concern and priority is to keep everyone safe,” Krueger told the Williston Herald. “During paddlefish season, the area down at the confluence can get very congested. It sort of turns into its own town, and there’s a lot of people and there’s just no way to keep everyone at a safe social distance, especially around the cleaning station.”
Not only does the cancellation affect the CVB’s venture with North Star Caviar, but the CVB directly as well, as the organization’s main focus is to bring visitors to the area, and paddlefish season is one of the larger draws to the region. Krueger said it was a strange feeling as director of a tourism organization to be encouraging the opposite of what her job normally is.
“Paddlefish season brings a lot of people to town from all over the place,” she said. “Again, that was a concern, as we’re bringing people into the community and we don’t know where they’ve been. So safety is our utmost concern.”
The downside is that the programs that would normally receive funding thanks to the harvest will now have less to work with.
Scenic Sports and Liquor manager Shane Anderson believes that while it was a difficult decision to cancel the paddlefish season, it ultimately was the right thing to do.
“I understand why they would cancel the season because people from other states will come through and visit here, and when there are that many people coming in, fishing spots are limited,” he said. “Honestly, I don’t think we had much of a choice in the matter; preventing the spread of the virus is the most important thing, and I respect that.”
