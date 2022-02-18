Pace of omicron spread might be waning in North Dakota, but variant still dominates

The omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to dominate COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, but the pace of its spread might be weakening.

Confirmed omicron cases in the state increased 7.4% over the past week, according to data provided by Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. That compares with percentage increases the previous three weeks of 33.9%, 35.8% and 77.8%.

About 5-10% of total positive COVID-19 tests weekly typically undergo a more complex "sequencing" process at the state lab through which variants are determined -- enough to give state health officials a sufficient sample size.

Kruger qualified that this week's lower percentage increase in omicron cases likely was influenced by two factors: fewer samples being sequenced, and the growing number of confirmed omicron cases creating an ever-larger denominator. However, "I think that as omicron is the predominate variant and cases are declining in general, that it is safe to say that the spread of omicron is likely diminishing," he said.

The spike in COVID-19 cases the past two months that omicron caused has been waning in recent weeks. The total of 295 newly confirmed cases on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard Friday was only the fifth sub-300 total this year, and the third reported this week.

Active COVID-19 cases dropped for a sixth straight day, to 1,805 -- a significant drop from the pandemic high of 11,991 reported just four weeks ago.

The state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate has fallen each day the past three weeks, and is now at 9.17%. The state target is less than 5%, which hasn't been met since last August. The rate began rising during a case surge late last year linked to delta -- another highly contagious variant -- then shot skyward when omicron outmuscled delta early this year. The rate hit a pandemic high of 19.69% on Jan. 26.

Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota increased this week by less than one-tenth of a percent. There have been no new cases of the alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon or mu variants since late September.

"This past week, we had 140 sequenced samples reported and 138 (98.6%) were omicron," Kruger said.

There have been 522 hospitalizations and 97 deaths tied to variants in North Dakota, with the bulk of them linked to delta. There have been 38 documented omicron hospitalizations and three deaths.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by four on Friday, to 105, the lowest reported total this year. The most recent state data showed about 10% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 11% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had two open general care beds but no available ICU beds; Sanford Health had no beds listed in either category.

"Even as we see a decrease in community transmission and lower hospitalizations related to COVID, it is still present in our community and our inpatient census remains very high," Sanford Health Bismarck Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chris Meeker said in a statement to the Tribune.

"We routinely treat between 10 and 20 patients in the Medical Center for COVID, and they often stay much longer than other medical patients," he said. "Lower COVID cases relieves pressure on the emergency department and allows us to better serve our regional critical access hospitals by accepting more transfers."

There have been 236,553 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, with 232,576 recoveries, 7,748 hospitalizations and 2,172 deaths.

Three new deaths were reported Friday. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged, at 295 and 140, respectively. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, also was stable, at 324.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests that recently became widely available are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data shows 65.1% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.4%. The national averages are 74.7% and 68.7%, respectively.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older. In North Dakota, 41.4% of people in that age group have received a booster. The national rate is 44.5%.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Grant and Sheridan, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.