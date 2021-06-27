Only 6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in ND; 1 new death reported Saturday

North Dakota health officials on Sunday confirmed just six new COVID-19 cases and calculated a positivity rate of less than 1%.

The state lab handled only about 800 tests on Saturday, a typical low weekend number. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.56% remains well within the target range of less than 5%.

Active COVID-19 cases numbered just 147 statewide and 41 in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 110,663 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 108,988 recoveries, 1,528 deaths and 4,344 hospitalizations. Only 12 COVID-19 patients remained hospitalized Sunday. No new deaths were reported, though the Health Department confirmed one new death on Saturday.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the dashboard remained unchanged, at 196 and 101, respectively.