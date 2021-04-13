One-third of North Dakota adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than one-third of North Dakota adults are now considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and any pause on the use of one of the three available vaccines likely wouldn't have a big impact on the state's vaccination effort.

Meanwhile, the Health Department on Tuesday reported 234 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended a pause in the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine while regulators investigate reports of potentially dangerous clots in a small number of patients.

Several states have announced pauses in light of the federal guidance. North Dakota Health Department officials didn't immediately comment but planned an afternoon news conference. State data show that the J&J vaccine has been only a small part of North Dakota's effort. Only about 21,000 J&J doses have been administered in the state, accounting for less than 5% of the total.

Nearly 7 million J&J doses have been administered nationwide, almost all without serious side effects, according to The Associated Press. The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the country.