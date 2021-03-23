One-fifth of North Dakotans considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19

About one-fifth of North Dakotans are considered by the state to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the state Health Department reported Tuesday.

Officials also reported the death of a Morton County woman in her 50s with COVID-19. It was the county's 98th coronavirus-related death. The state also reported the death of a Williams County man in his 70s, raising North Dakota's pandemic toll to 1,463.

The Health Department reported 165 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 101,865, with 99,657 recoveries and 3,913 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations were unchanged from the previous day, at 19.

The state calculated a positivity rate of 4.66% from 4,727 tests completed Monday. Statewide active COVID-19 cases were at 745, with 72 in Burleigh-Morton counties.

North Dakota has administered 342,404 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines. More than 52,000 doses have been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.

