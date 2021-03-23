One-fifth of North Dakotans considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19

About one-fifth of North Dakotans are considered by the state to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the state Health Department reported Tuesday.
Officials also reported the death of a Morton County woman in her 50s with COVID-19. It was the county's 98th coronavirus-related death. The state also reported the death of a Williams County man in his 70s, raising North Dakota's pandemic toll to 1,463.
The Health Department reported 165 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 101,865, with 99,657 recoveries and 3,913 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations were unchanged from the previous day, at 19.
The state calculated a positivity rate of 4.66% from 4,727 tests completed Monday. Statewide active COVID-19 cases were at 745, with 72 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
North Dakota has administered 342,404 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines. More than 52,000 doses have been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Nearly 36% of North Dakotans age 16 and older have received one dose; more than 21% are considered fully vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 47,306 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the CDC tracking site. Only New Mexico, Alaska and South Dakota have higher rates.
Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 405 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.