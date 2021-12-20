Omicron variant confirmed in North Dakota

North Dakota's Health Department has reported the first known cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state.

The department on Monday announced four cases of the new variant in the state. Two were in Ward County, and one apiece in Burleigh and Cass counties. None has been hospitalized.

All four cases are of people younger than 50. Two people had traveled together to another state. Two people had no "no travel noted," according to the department.

Three of the four people had completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but had not received booster shots. One person was unvaccinated.

“The nature of two of these cases indicates that local or community transmission of the omicron variant is occurring within our state,” Disease Control and Forensic Pathology Section Chief Kirby Kruger said in a statement.

State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi stressed the "increased importance to take precautions to protect the health of those in our communities and of those we love" amid holiday travels and gatherings.

“We encourage citizens to seek out testing before, and after holiday gatherings, and to use protective measures such as social distancing, sanitizing and masks. Those who are sick with any symptoms are urged not to attend gatherings," he said.

The omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and was reported on Nov. 24.

Kruger said, "There is concern that a large number of new cases will result in increased hospitalizations, putting additional strain on an already difficult situation. Data also indicate that some of the monoclonal antibody therapies may not be effective in treating omicron, which may increase the risk for more people having severe outcomes with an omicron infection.”

Immunization Director Molly Howell said "Everyone ages 16 and older are recommended to receive a booster dose.”

“Booster doses are essential to ensure the highest level of protection against omicron,” she said. “Early data from the United Kingdom is showing that a booster dose with mRNA vaccine and vaccination after infection will increase protection against infection and likely serious disease due to omicron."

3 new deaths

North Dakota's pandemic death roll rose to 1,980 on Monday, three more than on Friday.

Burleigh and Morton counties have logged 275 and 127 coronavirus-related deaths, respectively. Those numbers are unchanged from Friday.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths.

Cass County leads the state with 283 deaths, two more than on Friday.

The Health Department reported 110 new cases diagnosed from 1,158 tests, for a positivity rate of 10.08%.

The 14-day rolling rate dropped again, to 5.98%. The state target is less than 5%, which hasn't been met since mid-August. But the rate has steadily declined from a recent reported high point of 7.66% on Dec. 3.

Active cases of COVID-19 dropped to 2,100 on Monday, the fewest since late August.

Hospitalizations dropped from 146 on Friday to 141 on Monday.

There have been 169,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, with 165,465 recoveries and 6,806 hospitalizations.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have spiked since summer due to the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, the dominant strain first identified in North Dakota in late June.

Vaccinations

North Dakota has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Agency data on Monday showed 63.4% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated.

Federal data differ from that on the state's vaccine dashboard, which is based on reports to the North Dakota Immunization Information System.

Providers who don't get the COVID-19 vaccine through the state Health Department -- such as Indian Health Services, Veterans Affairs and Defense Department facilities -- don't necessarily report the doses they administer to the state system.

The state dashboard on Friday showed 58.5% of eligible North Dakota adults, 36% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group and 7.7% of children ages 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. More than 18% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but the state dashboard does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose. The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Bowman, Emmons, Kidder, Nelson, Sioux, Slope and Steele, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

