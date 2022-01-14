Omicron takes command in North Dakota, pushing out delta

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has asserted its dominance in North Dakota this week, beginning to muscle out the delta variant that had held sway for months and helping to push new COVID-19 case totals into the thousands.

Delta was identified in North Dakota last June and by late September had pushed out other variants. There have been no new cases of alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon and mu since, according to data provided weekly by Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

Omicron was first identified in the state in late December. Newly identified cases this week surpassed delta for the first time -- 205 to 69. Omicron effectively doubled from the previous week, while delta rose by only 1%.

About 5-10% of total positive COVID-19 tests weekly undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined -- enough to create a representative sample for state health officials, according to Kruger.

"I think the surveillance data is indicating that omicron is likely the predominant variant and that it is pushing out delta," Kruger said. "Omicron was detected in 75% of the total samples sequenced last week."

There have been 477 hospitalizations and 83 deaths tied to variants in North Dakota; more than three-fourths of both are linked to delta. There have been two documented omicron hospitalizations and no deaths in the state.

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota jumped to 8,560 on Friday as the omicron wave continued picking up steam, and coronavirus-related hospitalizations rose to their highest level in nearly a month.

The Health Department's virus dashboard has documented nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases since the start of the workweek, including 2,106 on Friday from 14,344 tests processed Thursday.

The state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate has more than doubled since the start of the month, hitting 15.64%. That's near the record of 15.95% set in November 2020, and more than triple the state target of less than 5%.

State health officials have warned that the omicron surge is likely to continue well into February. Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that omicron will cause COVID-19 cases to spike in North Dakota for another three weeks, surpassing the peak of late 2020 before the availability of vaccines.

The modeling shows virus-related deaths in the state continuing to rise as well, but at a slower pace and remaining well below the late-2020 peak. Health officials say that while omicron is highly contagious, many cases have few or no symptoms.

The state on Friday confirmed three more virus-related deaths. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties each rose by one, to 287 and 134, respectively. State-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, also saw its total rise by one, to 294.

Cass and Burleigh counties, the two most populous in the state, are seeing the brunt of the omicron wave, with nearly half of the active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota within their borders. Cass on Friday had 2,891 active cases; Burleigh had 1,211, and there were another 336 in neighboring Morton.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide on Friday rose to 135, the highest reported total since 141 on Dec. 20. The total remains far below the record of 332 reported Nov. 16, 2020, but available hospital beds are still in short supply, in part because of staffing shortages.

The most recent state data showed about 7.5% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 4.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, neither Sanford Health nor CHI St. Alexius Health had any beds listed in either category for a third straight day.

There have been 192,239 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020. There have been 181,633 recoveries, 7,142 hospitalizations and 2,046 deaths.

Records are based off the state Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Tuesday showed 64.1% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 57.2%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 44.8% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data. The federal agency last week also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's Health Department hopes to add booster data for teens to the state vaccine dashboard sometime next week.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

