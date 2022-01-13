Omicron surge in North Dakota could last into February; daily cases set a record again

North Dakota is in the beginning of a COVID-19 surge that could last into February, Health Department officials said at a town hall meeting Thursday, as the state saw another record for daily cases.

Agency staff discussed the oncoming wave of the omicron coronavirus variant, the importance of vaccination and different treatment options for those with COVID-19.

Omicron is about three times more likely than the delta variant to spread through household contacts, according to Paul Carson, director of North Dakota State University's Center for Immunization Research & Education. The delta variant was already considered highly contagious compared to earlier variants.

Health officials say many omicron cases have few or no symptoms. Studies from the University of California Berkeley and the United Kingdom have found a "decoupling" of case numbers from hospitalization and death rates, but it might not hold true everywhere. Data from New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C., show that hospitalizations for the omicron wave matched or surpassed the peaks caused by the delta variant last year, according to Carson. The disparity might be due to the fact that England has more people who have some form of immunity to the virus than does the U.S., he said.

While omicron might cause less-severe disease, its increased infectiousness will create a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths that will stress the health care system, according to Carson.

"A low percentage of a very high number of infections can be a very high number of problems," he said.

Carson encouraged getting vaccinated against the virus or getting a booster shot, for those who previously received a full vaccine dose. Being vaccinated helps reduce the severity of disease in the case of a breakthrough infection, he said. Hospitalization lengths have averaged 5.4 days for those with breakthrough COVID-19, but they've averaged 13.5 days for those who haven't been vaccinated.

Carson also touched on omicron cases in children. He said that while children still tend to fare better than adults with COVID-19, hospitalization rates in kids are higher than they were in previous waves.

Carson gave a tentative estimate of mid-February for when the wave might start to end based on other cities around the country. Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests that.

North Dakota Health Resources & Response Section Chief Tim Wiedrich explained how COVID-19 treatments are allocated. Due to high demand and short supply, the federal government allocates two types of treatments to the state -- four kinds of monoclonal antibodies and two kinds of antivirals. Monoclonal antibodies act as substitute antibodies and can prevent the virus from attaching to cells, while antivirals kill or inhibit virus growth and reproduction. But two of the monoclonal antibodies will be discontinued because they aren't effective against omicron, Weidrich said.

He recommended vaccination to prevent the disease until drug production ramps up.

Daily data

Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases set a pandemic record in North Dakota for a second straight day on Thursday, with 2,631 positives from 15,937 tests handled Wednesday -- also a record for a second straight day.

The 5,031 new cases identified in the past two days pushed up active virus cases in the state to 7,463 -- nearly double the total at the start of the workweek and on pace to surpass the record of 11,656 active cases set Nov. 11, 2020, before the availability of vaccines.

There were 1,340 active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh-Morton counties on Thursday, nearly four times what there were at the beginning of the month.

The state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate jumped again, to 15.08%, near the record of 15.94% set on Nov. 15 and 17, 2020. The state target is less than 5%.

North Dakota's coronavirus dashboard showed two more virus-related deaths. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged Thursday, at 286 and 133, respectively. State-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, saw its total rise by one, to 293.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained stable on Thursday, at 126. The most recent state data showed about 8% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, neither Sanford Health nor CHI St. Alexius Health had any beds listed in either category for a second straight day.

There have been 190,144 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that is now in its 23rd month. There have been 180,638 recoveries, 7,097 hospitalizations and 2,043 deaths.

Records are based off the state Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

The Health Department on Thursday upgraded the dashboard section dealing with breakthrough COVID-19 cases. It also updated the daily case total reported Tuesday, when the dashboard showed 1,610 cases but the actual total was 2,120. The undercount occurred due to technical difficulties with the system for reporting numbers, according to Disease Control & Forensic Pathology Section Chief Kirby Krueger.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Tuesday showed 64.1% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 57.2%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 44.5% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data. The federal agency last week also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's Health Department hopes to add booster data for teens to the state vaccine dashboard sometime next week.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.