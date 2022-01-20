Omicron stressing long-term care facilities in North Dakota; COVID-19 variant continues to dominate

Long-term care facilities in North Dakota are feeling the effects of the omicron wave of COVID-19, with hundreds of staff testing positive.

"We're back to some of our worst numbers we've had since November of 2020," North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson said Thursday.

Late 2020 was the height of the pandemic in the state, before the availability of vaccines. But COVID-19 records are being threatened or surpassed this month due to the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

There were 751 COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities as of Thursday, according to state VP3 Task Force Member Rosanne Schmidt. Of those, 578 were staff cases. VP3 refers to the state's Vulnerable Population Protection Plan.

Peterson said that residents are not as ill as they were during the surge in November 2020 and that there are fewer deaths because of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Many residents are alive today because of the vaccine," she said.

While the case count isn't as high as it was in 2020 -- Peterson said the previous peak saw around 3,000 long-term care infections -- the increase is taking its toll on staffing.

The long-term care industry in North Dakota is facing employee shortages on top of rising COVID-19 cases. Before the pandemic began, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that about 16,000 people worked in long-term care in the state. More recent data shows that number has dropped to around 14,600, Peterson said.

"What we're seeing is people are not coming back," she said.

The state Health Department on Monday allocated $200,000 for an emergency recruitment program for long-term care facilities. The program allows people to work as an emergency certified nursing assistant after completing an 8-hour training course. Those CNAs are eligible for a $500 bonus after 30 days of work and $1,500 after six months on the job.

Peterson said eight hours is "a bare minimum" training needed to work in a long-term care facility, and a supervising nurse must attest to an applicant's skills. The federal requirement is 75 hours of training, but that has been set aside during the current public health emergency, she said.

Facilities who use the emergency recruitment program will provide additional training, such as how to understand a care plan, to those staff and hopefully get them enrolled in regular CNA training, Peterson said. Emergency employees are often used to bathe, feed or transport residents, she said.

Daily numbers

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota on Thursday continued on a trajectory toward a new pandemic high, while the rolling positivity rate of tests increased for a 24th straight day.

The spike is tied to omicron, which continues to dominate in North Dakota, according to weekly data.

The Health Department's virus dashboard on Thursday showed 3,020 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The daily total topped the 3,000 mark for the second straight day, and for only the second time during the 23 months of the pandemic.

Active cases jumped 14% from Wednesday, to 9,525, with 1,787 in Burleigh-Morton counties. The state's reported pandemic high is 11,656 on Nov. 11, 2020, before vaccines.

The 14-day rolling test positivity rate hit 18.67%, a sixth straight day of a new pandemic high. The state target for that rate is less than 5%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also jumped again, to 170, up 22% from the start of the week and the highest reported level in more than six weeks.

The most recent state data showed about 7.5% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 7% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had one open general care bed and one available ICU bed; CHI St. Alexius Health had two staffed inpatient beds available but no ICU beds.

The state reported five new virus-related deaths. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Morton County increased by one Thursday, to 136, as did the total for Cass County, home to Fargo, which leads the state with 296. Burleigh County's total was unchanged, at 287.

There have been 205,338 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 193,752 recoveries, 7,261 hospitalizations and 2,061 deaths.

Dominant omicron

Omicron was first confirmed in North Dakota on Dec. 19. It has since surpassed delta, another highly contagious variant that had dominated for months.

About 5-10% of total positive COVID-19 tests weekly undergo a more complex process through which variants are determined. Two-thirds of the variants identified in the past week were omicron, with the rest being delta, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

Documented omicron cases in the state increased by 40% in the past week, while delta cases rose just 2%.

There have been no new cases of the alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon or mu variants since late September.

There have been 482 hospitalizations and 87 deaths tied to variants in North Dakota; more than three-fourths of both are linked to delta. There have been two documented omicron hospitalizations and no deaths in the state. Health officials say omicron cases often have mild or no symptoms.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Tuesday showed 64.7% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 57.8%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 45.5% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data. The federal agency this month also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's vaccine dashboard shows 14.3% of state residents in that age group have received a third dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

