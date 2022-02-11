Omicron still dominates in North Dakota; January becomes seventh-deadliest month

The omicron wave is waning in North Dakota, but the highly contagious COVID-19 variant still dominates in the state.

Meanwhile, state health officials on Friday reported five more coronavirus-related deaths, making January the state's seventh-deadliest month of the pandemic that's now in its 24th month.

Confirmed cases of omicron increased by 34% from last week, according to data provided by Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

“This past week, we had 498 sequenced samples reported and 475 (95.4%) were omicron,” Kruger said in an emailed statement to the Tribune. “Overall since omicron was first confirmed in North Dakota on Dec. 19, there have been 2,919 sequenced samples reported and 1,875 (64.2%) have been omicron; the remainder has been delta.”

About 5-10% of total positive COVID-19 tests weekly undergo a more complex process at the state lab through which variants are determined -- enough to give state health officials a sufficient sample size.

Omicron has pushed out delta in recent weeks to become the dominant variant. State officials over the past week also confirmed a second case of an omicron descendant known as BA.2, which has recently emerged around the globe. It's widely considered by scientists to be stealthier than the original version of omicron, and some scientists worry it could be more contagious. But Kruger said the proportion of BA.2 to the original omicron is “very small” in both North Dakota and the U.S.

“I am not seeing indications that this particular subvariant is impacting our decline in cases right now,” he said. “We are early in the emergence of this subvariant in the United States. We also still have much to learn, especially regarding how well this particular subvariant may escape immunity from either vaccination or having a previous infection.”

Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota increased only half a percent this week. Delta was first confirmed in the state in late June, and it pushed out other variants before yielding to omicron's dominance. There have been no new cases of the alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon or mu variants since late September.

There have been 515 hospitalizations and 95 deaths tied to variants in North Dakota, with the bulk of them linked to delta. There have been 31 documented omicron hospitalizations. State officials last week reported three omicron deaths but corrected the total this week to one.

Daily data

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed five more virus-related deaths, pushing the pandemic total to 2,151, with 98 of those deaths in January. Monthly totals lag because state law allows for 10 days for death certificates to be filed.

December had been the seventh-deadliest month, with 96 deaths. A surge that began last fall during the height of the delta wave resulted in an even 500 deaths in the four-month period from October through January -- almost one-fourth of all pandemic deaths in the state. There have been another 25 deaths in February.

There was a five-month surge that began in September 2020 before the availability of vaccines that accounted for more than half of North Dakota's pandemic deaths.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties each rose by one Friday, to 292 and 140, respectively, as did the total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, which now has 319 deaths.

Active cases of COVID-19 statewide remained relatively stable Friday, at 3,563, with 731 in Burleigh-Morton.

The state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate fell again, to 13.14%, the lowest total in a month. The state target is less than 5%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for a fourth straight day, to 123. The most recent state data showed about 9% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 7% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, neither CHI St. Alexius Health nor Sanford Health had any open general care beds. CHI St. Alexius had two available staffed ICU beds; Sanford had none.

There have been 234,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, including 660 reported Friday -- the seventh consecutive day of a sub-1,000 daily total. The record daily total of 3,131 was reported just three weeks ago, amid the height of the omicron spike.

There have been 228,491 pandemic recoveries and 7,677 hospitalizations in North Dakota.

More information

North Dakota has one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data shows 65% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.3%.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older; 47.5% of North Dakota adults and 19.5% of adolescents have received one, according to state data.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.