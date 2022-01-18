Omicron spike continues setting COVID-19 records in North Dakota

Newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota on Tuesday set another record, reaching 2,943 as testing picked up following a typical weekend drop-off.

It's the third time this month that daily cases in the state have reached a new high amid the omicron variant wave. Before January, the record had stood for more than a year, dating to 2,278 cases on Nov. 14, 2020, before the availability of vaccines.

The state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate also reached a new high for a fourth straight day, at 17.53%. The highest the two-week rate got during the November 2020 spike was 15.93%. Tuesday's daily rate, from 14,639 tests completed Monday, was 21.92%. The state target is less than 5%.

Active COVID-19 cases rose 7%, to 7,456, after falling off over the weekend. There were 1,420 active cases in Burleigh and Morton counties -- about one-fifth of the state total.

No new virus-related deaths were reported on the state's virus dashboard for a third straight day, but COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 12 from Monday, to 151. That's the highest total in nearly five weeks.

"This variant appears to be milder than earlier variants; however, omicron is so contagious that the sheer number of patients is flooding hospitals and clinics with sick people," the Health Department said in a weekend statement urging people to get vaccinated to help stem the omicron spike.

Available hospital beds remained scarce in North Dakota on Tuesday. The most recent state data showed about 9% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 6% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had three open general care beds but no available ICU beds; CHI St. Alexius Health had no beds listed in either category.

There have been 199,213 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that's in its 23rd month. There have been 189,710 recoveries, 7,208 hospitalizations and 2,047 deaths. State and federal health officials expect the omicron surge to last well into February.

Records are based off the state Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Tuesday showed 64.2% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 57.4%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 45.2% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data. The federal agency last week also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's Health Department hopes to add booster data for teens to the state vaccine dashboard sometime next week.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.