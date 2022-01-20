Omicron pushing active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota toward new high

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota on Thursday continued on a trajectory toward a new pandemic high, while the rolling positivity rate of tests increased for a 24th straight day.

The spike is tied to omicron, the highly contagious coronavirus variant that continues to dominate in North Dakota, according to weekly data.

The Health Department's virus dashboard on Thursday showed 3,020 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The daily total topped the 3,000 mark for the second straight day, and for only the second time during the 23 months of the pandemic.

Active cases jumped 14% from Wednesday, to 9,525, with 1,787 in Burleigh-Morton counties. The state's reported pandemic high is 11,656 on Nov. 11, 2020, before vaccines.

The 14-day rolling test positivity rate hit 18.67%, a sixth straight day of a new pandemic high. The state target for that rate is less than 5%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also jumped again, to 170, up 22% from the start of the week and the highest reported level in more than six weeks.

The most recent state data showed about 7.5% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 7% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had one open general care bed and one available ICU bed; CHI St. Alexius Health had two staffed inpatient beds available but no ICU beds.

The state reported five new virus-related deaths. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Morton County increased by one Thursday, to 136, as did the total for Cass County, home to Fargo, which leads the state with 296. Burleigh County's total was unchanged, at 287.

There have been 205,338 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 193,752 recoveries, 7,261 hospitalizations and 2,061 deaths.

Dominant omicron

Omicron was first confirmed in North Dakota on Dec. 19. It has since surpassed delta, another highly contagious variant that had dominated for months.

About 5-10% of total positive COVID-19 tests weekly undergo a more complex process through which variants are determined. Two-thirds of the variants identified in the past week were omicron, with the rest being delta, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

Documented omicron cases in the state increased by 40% in the past week, while delta cases rose just 2%.

There have been no new cases of the alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon or mu variants since late September.

There have been 482 hospitalizations and 87 deaths tied to variants in North Dakota; more than three-fourths of both are linked to delta. There have been two documented omicron hospitalizations and no deaths in the state. Health officials say omicron cases often have mild or no symptoms.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Tuesday showed 64.7% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 57.8%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 45.5% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data. The federal agency this month also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's vaccine dashboard shows 14.3% of state residents in that age group have received a third dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

