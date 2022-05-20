Omicron mutants mount in North Dakota; COVID-19 severity remains low

Another coronavirus mutant descended from the omicron variant is present in North Dakota.

The Health Department over the past week confirmed the first case of BA.5, which was first detected in South Africa and is starting to emerge in other parts of the world, according to state Medical Services Section Chief Kirby Kruger.

"We are still learning about this variant, but preliminary information suggests that symptoms and disease severity are similar to that of the BA.2 subvariant," he said. "Reinfections may be more common with BA.5. Early information also suggests that vaccination with boosters appears to reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalizations."

Total confirmed cases of the omicron's BA.2 mutation in North Dakota have risen by about 100, to 386. The state also has identified 13 cases of BA.2.12.1, another omicron descendant that was first detected in North Dakota two weeks ago.

"Overall, since omicron was first confirmed in North Dakota on Dec. 19, 2021, there have been 7,077 sequenced samples reported and 5,883 (83%) have been omicron," Kruger said, referring to the "sequencing" process the State Lab puts positive COVID-19 test samples through to determine variants. "Of the specimens collected on or after April 17 that have been sequenced and determined to be omicron, 98.5% were BA.2."

BA.2 remains the dominant omicron subvariant circulating both in the U.S. and in the region that includes North Dakota, though BA.2.12.1 is closing in, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week BA.2 accounted for about 51% of new cases nationally and nearly 56% regionally. BA.2.12.1 accounted for about 48% of new infections nationally and 44% regionally.

Omicron and its descendants spread more easily than earlier variants including delta, but they generally cause less-severe disease than previous variants, according to the CDC.

Delta, which appears to no longer be present in the state, led to 386 confirmed hospitalizations and 87 deaths in North Dakota, compared to 115 omicron hospitalizations and 26 deaths, according to state data.

Weekly data

There were 903 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota over the past week, according to the state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard. It's the seventh straight time that the weekly total has risen. The weekly total for Burleigh-Morton counties was 117, compared with 67 the previous week.

"Cases continue to increase in North Dakota, hospitalizations have increased; fortunately these increases have been small," Kruger said.

Forty-two people with COVID-19 were admitted to North Dakota hospitals during the week, compared with 31 the previous week. Coronavirus patients continue to make up a low percentage of hospital patients -- taking up less than 4% of occupied inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds statewide.

The two hospitals in Bismarck on Friday had a total of 17 staffed adult and pediatric inpatient hospital beds available, and three adult and pediatric ICU beds open.

There have been 243,345 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020. Federal data shows 2,275 virus-related deaths in the state, up three from last week. County-level death data is not available.

"Although disease severity appears to be less than what we saw with the delta variant, the omicron lineage is still capable of causing severe disease and death," Kruger said. "We continue to encourage people to talk with their health care providers regarding vaccinations and boosters."

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 66.4% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 60%. The national averages are 76.4% and 70.7%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 44.6%, compared to 48.2% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the CDC can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk, as is much of the rest of the state.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

