Omicron increases presence in North Dakota, but delta still dominates

Cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have increased substantially in North Dakota in the past week, but delta is still the predominant strain in the state.

The Health Department on Dec. 20 announced the first four cases of the fast-spreading omicron. The variant was first detected in South Africa in late November and has since spread across the globe, causing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, disrupting everything from New Year's Eve celebrations to professional sports, and threatening the economic recovery from the pandemic that's soon to enter its 23rd month.

“The omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said this week.

Confirmed omicron cases in North Dakota have jumped to 48, according to weekly variant data provided by Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. The actual number is almost certainly higher, as only 5-10% of total positive COVID-19 tests weekly undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined. That's enough to create a representative sample, according to Kruger.

Confirmed cases of delta, which also is highly contagious, increased by about 7% over the week, to 4,487. Delta was identified in North Dakota in late June and quickly outmuscled other variants previously identified in the state.

How easily omicron spreads compared to delta remains unknown, according to the CDC. Early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

North Dakota's state lab has identified 5,930 total cases of seven variants, though there have been no new cases of alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon or mu identified since mid-September.

There have been 458 hospitalizations and 77 deaths tied to variants in North Dakota; more than three-fourths of both are linked to delta. There have not yet been any documented omicron hospitalizations or deaths in the state.

Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths due to omicron, though breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still expected, according to the CDC.

But North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country. Federal data on Thursday showed 63.7% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 56.5%.

The CDC this week cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine, according to The Associated Press. Agency officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and the three days after symptoms develop.

Kruger said scientists and epidemiologists are still learning about COVID-19 "in close to real time."

“As more is understood about the disease, protocols and recommendations are being updated," he said. "These recent updates reflect what is known about how the virus spreads and helps us all understand better how we can take protective actions.”

Walensky said "Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”

Daily data

The state's virus dashboard on Thursday reflected two more coronavirus-related deaths, raising North Dakota's pandemic toll to 2,007 and December's total to 78 -- surpassing January as the seventh-deadliest month in the state during the pandemic.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties did not increase Thursday, at 281 and 131, respectively.

The dashboard showed 776 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases but another drop in active cases, to 1,802 statewide and 390 in Burleigh-Morton. The state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate jumped sharply from the previous day, however -- from 6.02% to 6.52%. The state target is less than 5%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also took a big jump, from 108 on Wednesday to 127 on Thursday. That cut into the number of open hospital beds. The most recent state data showed about 8% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 7% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, neither Sanford Health nor CHI St. Alexius Health had any available staffed general care beds; CHI St. Alexius did have three available ICU beds.

There have been 173,379 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, with 169,570 recoveries and 6,938 hospitalizations.

More information

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. About 20% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope and Sargent, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

