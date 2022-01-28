Omicron continues to outmuscle delta in North Dakota

Omicron continues to assert itself as the dominant coronavirus variant in North Dakota, with confirmed cases nearly doubling over the past week and helping to push the current surge in COVID-19 cases to a record.

Meanwhile, confirmed cases of delta -- another highly contagious variant that led to a smaller spike in cases late last year but a much sharper rise in virus-related deaths -- continued to taper off, according to weekly variant data provided by Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

About 5-10% of total positive COVID-19 tests weekly undergo a more complex process at the state lab through which variants are determined -- enough to give state health officials a sufficient sample size. Kruger said 94% of the variants identified in the past week were omicron, with the rest being delta.

Confirmed cases of omicron have risen to 1,031 since the variant was first found in North Dakota on Dec. 19. Cases rose by 78% over the past week, compared to a rise in confirmed delta cases of less than 1%. There have been no new cases of the alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon or mu variants since late September. Delta cases total 4,881.

There have been 488 hospitalizations and 90 deaths tied to variants in North Dakota; more than three-fourths of both are linked to delta. There have been only six documented omicron hospitalizations and no deaths in the state.

Health officials say omicron cases often have mild or no symptoms. That has kept hospitalizations and deaths from increasing at the same trajectory as case numbers during the omicron wave.

The state's coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed 2,124 newly confirmed cases. Active cases rose to 8,736 -- up 12% from Thursday but down 27% from Saturday's reported pandemic high of 11,991.

North Dakota's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate was at 19.61% -- the first decrease in 34 days and the first time in two weeks that a new pandemic record was not set. The state target for the rate is less than 5%. That was last met in mid-August, before delta and omicron took hold in the state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained stable Friday at 168. The most recent state data showed about 7.5% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 4.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had four open general care beds and CHI St. Alexius Health had one; neither hospital had any available staffed ICU beds.

The Health Department reported three more virus-related deaths. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by one, to 290, while Morton County's total was unchanged, at 137.

The pandemic is entering its 24th month in February. Since its beginning there have been 221,025 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, with 210,196 recoveries, 7,438 hospitalizations and 2,093 deaths.

Records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Tuesday showed 64.8% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 46.3% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data. The federal agency this month also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's vaccine dashboard shows 16.4% of state residents in that age group have received a third dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

