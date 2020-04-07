Officials unveil mobile app to help with COVID-19 contact tracing in North Dakota

The new case numbers are confirmations from Monday. They also include cases in McKenzie and Mountrail counties.

State and private labs have tested 7,703 people, with 7,466 being negative. The number of people tested is up 490 from the previous day. Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.

No mandate

Burgum for a second consecutive day justified not issuing a stay-at-home mandate in the face of growing pressure, North Dakota being one of the few states not to implement some form of shelter-in-place order.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, had earlier called for all states to make the move, but on Tuesday he appeared to backtrack, saying what some states have done is "functionally equivalent" to a stay-at-home mandate.

"Hopefully that'll put that to bed," Burgum said.

The governor reiterated that he thinks the "individual responsibility" being shown by North Dakotans is enough. He said the fact that less than 1% of the hospital beds in the state are being taken up by COVID-19 patients "should give people great comfort that the strategies we've implemented are working."