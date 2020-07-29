Officials discuss coronavirus task force formation; Burleigh County records 4th COVID-19 death

Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday announced the task force in response to a surge of COVID-19 cases in Burleigh and Morton counties in recent weeks. North Dakota Chief Operating Officer Tammy Miller at Wednesday's briefing said a steering committee made up of local leaders will run the group. Those leaders were not immediately announced, though Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken confirmed to the Tribune that he is on the committee. More information about the task force is to come later in the week.

The task force’s goal is to bring down Burleigh and Morton counties’ positivity rate to at or below the state’s average. Funding has not been outlined yet, though both Miller and Burgum have said it likely will be done with federal CARES Act coronavirus relief money given to the state.

Moch said one of the task force’s aims will to be increase testing capacity in the two counties.

The task force does not have the authority to mandate mask-wearing. That will be left up to local jurisdictions. Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada said she hopes the task force increases messaging about the importance of wearing a mask.

Bakken said the city needs the extra support the task force can provide. He wants to keep local businesses open and get children back in school.