October is fourth-deadliest COVID-19 month in North Dakota during pandemic

October is now the fourth-deadliest COVID-19 month in North Dakota during the coronavirus pandemic, which is in its 20th month.

The state Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday reflected five more virus-related deaths, raising the October total to 125 -- two more than September 2020 -- and increasing North Dakota's pandemic toll to 1,751.

November 2020 had the most deaths, at 500, followed by October 2020 at 297 and December 2020 at 282.

This year's October total is by far the most in 2021. Deaths did not surpass 30 in any month from February through August. The rise began amid the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, with 61 deaths recorded in September.

Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates virus-related deaths in North Dakota will plateau over the next week and then begin to decline again.

Not all of the COVID-19 deaths reported by the state are due directly to the disease. The statewide breakdown is about 83% of deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause, and 17% in which the disease was present but not the primary cause of death, according to state data.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by one Thursday, to 240, while Morton County's total remained unchanged at 115.

Burleigh's death total has increased by 23 this month, and Morton's by 11.

State officials on Thursday reported 673 new cases of COVID-19 and 3,703 active cases, including 666 in Burleigh-Morton counties. Active cases statewide have increased by 22% in the past three days, and the state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate has risen in that time period to 7.19%, remaining well above the state target of less than 5%. But CDC modeling still indicates virus cases will tail off through the rest of the year.

The state during the pandemic has confirmed 147,053 COVID-19 cases, with 141,599 recoveries and 5,890 hospitalizations. There were 161 virus patients in hospitals on Thursday -- a fourth straight day of decline -- but beds remained scarce. Only 8% of staffed inpatient beds statewide were available, and 5% of intensive care unit beds were available.

The most recent state data showed 168 available staffed inpatient beds and 12 available ICU beds statewide. In Bismarck, neither Sanford Health nor CHI St. Alexius Health had any available beds in either category.

"At this critical time, please take precautions to stay out of the hospital, including being up to date on your immunizations and practicing injury prevention," the Health Department posted on its Facebook page.

More than three-fourths of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, the most recent day for which data was available, were not fully vaccinated, according to the state. So-called "breakthrough" cases in fully vaccinated people are largely in the elderly population, with an average age of 76.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 55.2% of eligible North Dakota adults and 33.3% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. The transmission risk in the Bismarck-Mandan region is considered high.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

