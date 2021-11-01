October COVID-19 death toll grows in North Dakota over weekend; Active virus cases decline over month

North Dakota's coronavirus pandemic death toll rose by six over the weekend, increasing October's already-high total.

The newly reported deaths on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard brought the total since March 2020 to 1,762. They raised the total for October to 136, which is the fourth-deadliest for the state during the pandemic. That total could increase more, as death records can be filed up to 10 days from the date of death under state law.

The department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by one over the weekend, to 241; Morton County's was unchanged, at 115.

No new deaths were reported Monday in North Dakota, as the global death toll from COVID-19 as tallied by Johns Hopkins University topped 5 million. Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil -- all upper-middle- or high-income countries -- account for one-eighth of the world’s population but nearly half of all reported deaths, The Associated Press reported. The U.S. alone has recorded over 745,000 lives lost, more than any other nation.

Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows virus-related deaths nationally should decline sharply after about another week. They could plateau in North Dakota for another couple of weeks before dropping.

More daily data

Deaths and other COVID-19 data have spiked the past few months due to the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus last summer. Cases have been on a downward trajectory in North Dakota the past few weeks, however.

The Health Department on Monday reported a relatively low 157 new virus cases after a typical Sunday of light testing. Active COVID-19 cases were at 3,124 statewide and 605 in Burleigh-Morton, compared with 4,334 reported statewide and 1,230 in the two counties on Oct. 1.

But the state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate, at 7.19%, remains well above the state target of less than 5%. It has not been below the target since mid-August.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also remain relatively high, at 170, though Monday's figure was down nearly 20% from the recent reported high of 211 on Oct. 11.

About 8% of staffed inpatient beds statewide were available Monday, and about 6% of intensive care unit beds were available. The most recent state data showed 176 available staffed inpatient beds and 14 available ICU beds statewide. In Bismarck, neither Sanford Health nor CHI St. Alexius Health had any available beds in either category.

The Health Department during the pandemic has confirmed 148,551 COVID-19 cases, with 143,655 recoveries and 5,943 hospitalizations.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 55.4% of eligible North Dakota adults and 33.5% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. The percentage for adults increased by 1.9% during October; the rate for adolescents rose by 2.6%.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday endorsed Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11, and the CDC is expected to issue its formal recommendation this week. There are about 82,000 North Dakotans in that age range. The Health Department has ordered 18,000 initial pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 doses from the federal government, and providers could begin distributing them late this week or early next week.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. The transmission risk in the Bismarck-Mandan region is considered high.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.