Nurses, teachers, long-term care officials seek better state coronavirus response

Nurses, teachers and long-term care industry officials in North Dakota are calling for better coronavirus protections.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Health on Thursday reported a large drop in active COVID-19 cases statewide but 11 more coronavirus-related deaths, including two in Morton County.
Officials reported record testing, daily cases and hospitalizations but said "abnormally high fluctuations" in the daily numbers were due to a backlog in testing by a third-party lab and the data system catching up from a software problem Monday.
Long-term care
A new AARP report shows North Dakota ranked highest in number of nursing home deaths per 100 residents, highest in staff shortages and highest in staff COVID-19 protections over a recent four-week period. The report ending Oct. 18 is available at aarp.org/nursinghomedashboard, which uses data from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that is self-reported by nursing homes.
“It is clear from the data that more needs to be done to shore up staffing and infection control in our long-term care facilities to protect nursing home residents and staff,” said Janelle Moos, advocacy director for AARP North Dakota.
The group on Thursday called on Gov. Doug Burgum "to better protect nursing home residents and staff from the coronavirus," though it did not make specific requests in its statement. Burgum's office didn't immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.
State data on Thursday showed nearly 600 long-term care facility residents and more than 750 staff as having COVID-19.
The North Dakota Long Term Care Association this week issued a call for North Dakotans to follow measures such as mask-wearing and hand-washing to help stem community spread, which the group said is "the best way out" of visitation restrictions.
“Long-term care administrators and staff members understand how stressful this situation is for the families who want to spend time with their loved ones, but the visitation restrictions issued by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid must be followed,” association President Shelly Peterson said. “As the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies in our state and region, so do the government requirements governing visitation."
Daily data
Daily numbers released by the state Thursday included 14,462 daily tests that resulted in 1,801 new positive cases. That raised North Dakota's pandemic total to 59,173, with 48,055 recoveries and 697 deaths.
New deaths of people with COVID-19 were reported in the counties of Benson, Cass, Kidder, LaMoure, Mercer, Morton, Nelson, Ward and Williams. Victims ranged from their 20s to their 90s.
Active cases dropped by 1,235, to 10,421. Hospitalizations rose to 294.
Statewide, there were 12 ICU beds open and 182 non-ICU beds. In Bismarck, Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health each had one staffed intensive care unit bed available, according to a state database. Sanford had two non-ICU staffed beds open and CHI St. Alexius had six.
The state is approaching 1 million total tests.
Asymptomatic nurses
The North Dakota Nurses Association says it does not support a move to allow health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 but do not have symptoms to remain on the job in COVID-19 units.
Burgum supports the idea as part of an effort to ease stress both on hospitals and medical personnel trying to keep up with skyrocketing coronavirus cases in North Dakota.
The governor said hospital administrators asked for the action to be taken, according to The Associated Press, and interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke amended an order to allow it to take effect.
Guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the decision should be left to the COVID-19 positive nurse and the nurse's willingness to work, according to the nurses association.
If a nurse believes she or he is not well enough to provide safe patient care and chooses not to work under these circumstances, employers should not retaliate against the nurse for making this decision, the association said.
All other measures to reduce the demand on the health care system and address staffing shortages should be used before implementing this particular strategy, according to the organization.
Teacher concerns
The state teachers union on Thursday issued results of its third survey of members, which North Dakota United said indicates increasing concerns in the K-12 community about the coronavirus situation. The online October survey was taken by 756 of North Dakota United's 11,500 members.
The survey found 86% approval of classroom mask mandates, up from 73% in a September survey, and also wider geographical approval of mask mandates.
About one-third of the teachers were considering leaving the profession. Slightly more than half were committed to staying.
About two-thirds of respondents said state measures to combat COVID-19 haven't gone far enough, compared to about half in the September survey.
“No one wants schools to return to full-time, face-to-face learning more than teachers,” North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta said. “But our members also know that we cannot do so until it is safe to do so.
"Right now -- and our polling bears this out -- teachers and education support professionals across the state, regardless of their political affiliation or the size of their communities, are steadfast in their support for stronger action being taken by state leaders to mitigate the spread of this insidious virus,” he said.
Burgum's office didn't immediately comment.
The survey conducted with DFM Research can be found at https://www.ndunited.org/articles/covid-poll/.
Risk levels
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced.
The state reviews the county levels weekly, and on Monday elevated 20 counties from the yellow "moderate risk" level. Thirty-three counties including Burleigh and Morton were already at orange.
Mask mandates are in effect in Bismarck and Mandan, and for county property in Burleigh and Morton counties. More information is at: www.bismarcknd.gov/bismarckstrong, www.cityofmandan.com/news, www.mortonnd.org/policies and https://www.burleighco.com/news/detail.asp?newsID=268.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)
