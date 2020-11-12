Nurses, teachers, long-term care officials seek better state coronavirus response

If a nurse believes she or he is not well enough to provide safe patient care and chooses not to work under these circumstances, employers should not retaliate against the nurse for making this decision, the association said.

All other measures to reduce the demand on the health care system and address staffing shortages should be used before implementing this particular strategy, according to the organization.

Teacher concerns

The state teachers union on Thursday issued results of its third survey of members, which North Dakota United said indicates increasing concerns in the K-12 community about the coronavirus situation. The online October survey was taken by 756 of North Dakota United's 11,500 members.

The survey found 86% approval of classroom mask mandates, up from 73% in a September survey, and also wider geographical approval of mask mandates.

About one-third of the teachers were considering leaving the profession. Slightly more than half were committed to staying.

About two-thirds of respondents said state measures to combat COVID-19 haven't gone far enough, compared to about half in the September survey.