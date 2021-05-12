Nurses, public health director honored at luncheon

This year, an additional award was presented to the Health Care Hero of the Year.

“This award was created specifically to address the broader impact on the entire health care system over the past year due to the pandemic," said Rebecca Baron, director of clinical services for Mid Dakota Clinic, the award's sponsor. “While we believe all health care workers are heroes and deserve our gratitude, we are especially proud to honor someone who showed exemplary sacrifice and selflessness during this pandemic."

The award was presented to Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch. Her team said she has been instrumental in providing education to the public and has provided strong leadership during the pandemic.

In September, while sitting on the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force, Moch said she was the target of personal attacks and online harassment because of the group's response to the pandemic, which included recommending local mask mandates.

On Wednesday, a teary-eyed Moch walked on stage to receive a $1,000 prize from Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson, who said she can use the money “to take a nice vacation.”