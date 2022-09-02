Number of COVID-19 high-risk counties shrinks in North Dakota; hospitalizations drop off

Only four North Dakota counties remain at high risk for coronavirus transmission as weekly COVID-19 cases tail off, though one of them is Burleigh.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines county risk levels based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalization data. They can be found at https://bit.ly/3AfSY2A.

The risk for Burleigh County increased this week from medium to high, but the risk for Morton County went from high to medium. The other three high-risk counties are in northeast -- Ramsey, Benson and Eddy. Twenty-five counties are at medium risk and 24 are at low risk.

The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. People in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness or are around others with such conditions should wear masks, according to federal guidance.

The number of high-risk North Dakota counties was at seven last week, 16 the week before and 22 the week before that.

Weekly COVID-19 cases in the state have seen a similar decline. The state's coronavirus dashboard, updated weekly on Fridays, showed 1,406 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, compared with 1,401 last week and 1,952 a month ago. The state data does not document all virus cases in the state due to the widespread availability of home test kits that are not reported to the Health Department, but provides a look at longer-term trends.

There were 60 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Dakota over the past week, down from 92 the previous week and the recent high of 102 three weeks ago. Coronavirus patients make up 4.1% of occupied inpatient beds and 7.8% of intensive care unit beds statewide, stable compared to the past two weeks.

Federal data showed 18 new virus-related deaths in North Dakota in the past week, raising the state's pandemic total to 2,348. CDC death data fluctuates from week to week due to lags in reporting. County-level death data is not available. There have been 265,310 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 67.4% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 61%. The national averages are 77.3% and 71.7%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's first booster rate is 46.7%, compared to 50% nationally. Second booster doses are available for three main groups of people:

All adults 50 years and older.

All people 12 years or older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Adults 18 to 49 years who received two doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.