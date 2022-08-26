Number of COVID-19 high-risk counties in North Dakota drops; weekly cases decline

The number of North Dakota counties considered at medium or high risk for coronavirus transmission dropped substantially over the past week, as COVID-19 cases continued to tail off.

The state's coronavirus dashboard, updated weekly on Fridays, showed 1,401 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, down 28% percent from the recent peak three weeks ago.

There are seven counties including Morton at high risk, down from 16 a week ago, and 21 counties including Burleigh at medium risk, down from 28. The number at low risk went from nine to 25.

County risk levels as determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3AfSY2A. The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. People in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness or are around others with such conditions should wear masks, according to federal guidance.

There were 92 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Dakota over the past week, down from 114 the previous week. Coronavirus patients make up 4.9% of occupied inpatient beds and 7.3% of intensive care unit beds statewide, stable compared to last week.

Federal data showed one new virus-related death in North Dakota in the past week, raising the state's pandemic total to 2,330. County-level death data is not available. There have been 263,918 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 67.3% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 60.9%. The national averages are 77.3% and 71.6%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's first booster rate is 46.5%, compared to 50% nationally. Second booster doses are available for three main groups of people:

All adults 50 years and older.

All people 12 years or older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Adults 18 to 49 years who received two doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.