November COVID-19 death toll rising quickly in North Dakota; active virus cases drop over weekend

North Dakota health officials reported 11 more coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend, raising November's death toll to the fifth-highest monthly total this year.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by one over the weekend, to 247; Morton County's rose by two, to 122.

There have been 25 virus-related deaths in the first half of November, following 164 in October -- the state's fourth-deadliest month of the 21-month pandemic. Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates deaths could begin slowly tapering off in North Dakota after about another week.

But deaths through the end of the year are still expected to remain high relative to a seventh-month stretch from February to August, before the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus. Deaths during that stretch did not surpass 27 in any month, and they dropped as low as 11 in July.

The CDC's outlook for COVID-19 cases in North Dakota is about the same as for deaths -- a slow drop-off, but not nearly to the level of last summer.

The Health Department's virus dashboard on Monday showed 190 new positive cases after a typical Sunday of light testing, but the positivity rate was a relatively high 15.27%. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate rose for a third straight day, to 7.21%. The state target is less than 5%, which hasn't been met for three months.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by nine from Sunday, to 163. The bulk of those hospitalized continue to be unvaccinated people.

About 8% of staffed inpatient beds were available statewide and about 6% of intensive care unit beds were open, according to the most recent state data. CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had one available staffed general care bed and one ICU bed; Sanford Health Bismarck had no available beds listed in either category.

North Dakota has confirmed 155,340 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with 150,519 recoveries, 6,183 hospitalizations and 1,815 deaths.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 56.3% of eligible North Dakota adults and 34.2% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated; 5% of children 5-11 have received an initial vaccine dose. Shots for that age group are just getting underway. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Nelson, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

