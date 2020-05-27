North Dakota's top health official resigns midpandemic; 2 more COVID-19 deaths reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The person who oversees North Dakota's Department of Health has resigned in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, with Gov. Doug Burgum naming her interim replacement within a matter of hours.

State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte submitted her resignation letter Wednesday, saying "I feel it is time for me to return to the private sector." She did not expound on her reasoning or her plans, and when contacted by the Tribune said only that "it's been a great opportunity to serve the State of North Dakota."

She did not answer if Burgum had asked her to step down. Burgum, who appointed Tufte in February 2017, during an afternoon coronavirus briefing also would not directly answer the question.

"This is a plan that Mylynn had talked about, and we just talked about when would be good timing, and the good timing, for this, as she felt (was) right now," he said.

Burgum said he preferred Tufte leave now rather than later in the year, leaving the state scrambling to find a new health leader before the start of the 2021 Legislature.

"This was perfect, I think, in terms of timing," he said.

Burgum named Tufte's interim replacement Wednesday afternoon.