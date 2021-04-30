North Dakota's pandemic emergency declaration ends; COVID-19 variants increase in state

North Dakota's declared state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic ended Friday, though state health officials urged residents to remain cautious in part because of the emergence of more-contagious virus variants.

“While the emergency declaration is ending ... the virus is still present in our communities,” Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke said in a statement. “We encourage North Dakotans to keep using preventative measures including physical distancing, wearing a mask when you can’t distance, getting tested and most importantly getting vaccinated."

The state Health Department on Friday reported 175 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, along with 35 virus-related hospitalizations. Cases have increased in recent weeks, with health officials citing pandemic fatigue, spring weather and public gatherings. But the numbers pale in comparison to pandemic highs late last year.

"COVID-19 cases continue to be reported from our communities in North Dakota, and people continue to be hospitalized for COVID-19,” said Kirby Kruger, head of the department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

Virus variants