North Dakota's pandemic death toll tops 1,500; active cases drop below 800

Three more people with COVID-19 have died in North Dakota, pushing the state's pandemic death toll past 1,500.

Meanwhile, active virus cases on Tuesday dropped below 800 for the first time in nearly two months, to 778, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. There were 187 active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties, the lowest two-county total in more than a month. None of the three new deaths was in the two counties.

There were 128 newly confirmed virus cases, from 3,397 tests processed Monday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 4.83%.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 108,652 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 106,372 recoveries, 1,502 deaths and 4,192 hospitalizations. Thirty-six COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Tuesday, the lowest total in 10 days.

Vaccine update

About 562,100 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 83,500 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.