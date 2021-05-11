North Dakota's pandemic death toll tops 1,500; active cases drop below 800

Three more people with COVID-19 have died in North Dakota, pushing the state's pandemic death toll past 1,500.
Meanwhile, active virus cases on Tuesday dropped below 800 for the first time in nearly two months, to 778, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. There were 187 active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties, the lowest two-county total in more than a month. None of the three new deaths was in the two counties.
There were 128 newly confirmed virus cases, from 3,397 tests processed Monday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 4.83%.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 108,652 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 106,372 recoveries, 1,502 deaths and 4,192 hospitalizations. Thirty-six COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Tuesday, the lowest total in 10 days.
Vaccine update
About 562,100 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 83,500 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. A little more than 47% of North Dakotans age 18 and older have received one dose, relatively unchanged from last week. Forty-three percent of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up just shy of 2% from a week ago.
The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 12 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older. U.S. regulators on Monday expanded the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents. Shots could begin as soon as Thursday, after a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds. An announcement is expected Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 76,446 people per 100,000 population -- ranks 29th in the nation among states and the District of Columbia, according to the CDC tracking site. North Dakota earlier was one of the top states. But the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reported that the state has some of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy in the nation.
Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 411 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 69 in Burleigh-Morton. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.