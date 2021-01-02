North Dakota's pandemic death toll surpasses 1,300

Eighteen more North Dakota residents have died with COVID-19, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 1,310, the Department of Health said Saturday.

The new data includes deaths reported to state officials since Thursday, as the health department did not release daily coronavirus numbers Friday due to the New Year's holiday. Of those whose deaths were reported Saturday, two were from Burleigh County and two were from Morton County, and all were in their 60s through 90s.

Another 127 North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the state's active case count to 1,999. Fifteen new cases were in Burleigh County and 10 in Morton County. Burleigh had 269 active cases and Morton had 90.

Since the start of the pandemic, 92,891 residents have tested positive statewide.

The additional cases reported Saturday come from 4,845 tests processed Friday for a positivity rate of 2.91% as calculated by the state.

Hospitalizations declined by two to 92 statewide.

Testing this week

Free public COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in various areas again this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://covidtestingbsc.as.me/schedule.php and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.

Testing is available in Hazen on Monday at the WRT garage on the corner of First Street Southwest and Central Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. People should enter from Third Avenue and form a line on First Street, according to Coal Country Community Health Center.

Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event will utilize rapid antigen tests rather than the more common PCR tests.

“Our COVID-19 pandemic response efforts continue to evolve,” Public Health Director Renae Moch said. “While the PCR tests continue to be the ‘gold standard’ in detecting COVID-19, there is a wait time for lab results which can take 24-72 hours. The rapid antigen tests provide results in 15 minutes. “This rapid test is beneficial for individuals who want results quickly.”

People who have symptoms are asked not to use the testing event, and to contact a health care provider instead.

People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.

Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.

People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.

Custer Health also is providing free, by-appointment rapid antigen testing for COVID-19.

People who are symptomatic should call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 or toll free at 888-667-3370 and speak with Adrianna or Jodie to begin the screening process. Antigen testing may not be conducted every day, depending on staff availability.

If a person tests negative on the BinaxNow rapid test, a PCR test must be completed. Those are the more common nose or throat swab tests, which take longer to provide a result. Antigen tests can diagnose a coronavirus infection in 15 minutes, compared to several days with PCR tests.

Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

The public health units in Kidder and Emmons counties offer Thursday testing by appointment.

In Kidder County, call 701-475-2582 to schedule an appointment. In Emmons County, asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.

More information