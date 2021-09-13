North Dakota's pandemic death toll rises over weekend; active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations fall

North Dakota's Health Department reported two more coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend, though hospitalizations declined slightly and active COVID-19 cases fell.

The new deaths reported Saturday brought the state's pandemic toll to 1,573. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the state's coronavirus dashboard remained unchanged, at 207 and 102, respectively.

Active cases statewide on Monday stood at 2,815, down from 3,093 reported Friday. There were 180 new cases confirmed Monday, from a typically light day of testing on Sunday, but the daily positivity rate surpassed 12%.

The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate was at 6.37%. It remains above the state target of less than 5% but has been relatively stable over the past two weeks after soaring sharply from a recent pandemic low of 1.05% on July 5. Health officials say the highly contagious delta variant has driven the increase.

