North Dakota's pandemic death toll rises by 8; test positivity rate increasing

The North Dakota Health Department on Tuesday reported 780 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more coronvirus-related deaths.

The newly confirmed cases on the state's virus dashboard were from 8,156 tests handled Monday, and state officials calculated a positivity rate of 10.11%. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate rose to 7.34% -- the highest reported rate in nearly a month. The state target is less than 5%.

Active COVID-19 cases rose to 3,267 statewide, with 565 in Burleigh and Morton counties. The statewide total has fluctuated but remained above 3,000 for two months.

The new deaths brought the pandemic total to 1,823, with 258 of them -- 14% -- occurring since the beginning of September, amid the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by one Tuesday, to 248; Morton County's total was unchanged, at 122.

There have been 156,114 COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with 151,024 recoveries and 6,226 hospitalizations.

There were 161 virus patients in hospitals on Tuesday, down two from the previous day. About 8% of staffed inpatient beds were available statewide and about 5% of intensive care unit beds were open, according to the most recent state data. CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had three available staffed general care beds and no ICU beds; Sanford Health Bismarck had no available beds listed in either category.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 56.4% of eligible North Dakota adults and 34.3% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated; 5.2% of children 5-11 have received an initial vaccine dose. Shots for that age group are just getting underway. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Nelson, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.