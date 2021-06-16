North Dakota's pandemic death toll rises again; Burleigh County's total increases

North Dakota health officials have confirmed coronavirus-related deaths on consecutive days for the first time in three weeks, and Burleigh County's death toll has increased.

The new death reflected on the state Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday brings North Dakota's pandemic total to 1,522. A new death also was documented Tuesday. But virus-related deaths have slowed dramatically from the peak last November of 500. Only 10 have been confirmed in all of June.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the total for Burleigh County on the state's virus dashboard increased by one Wednesday, to 194. There have been another 101 in neighboring Morton County.

Active cases both statewide and in Burleigh-Morton continued to decline Wednesday, at 264 and 66, respectively.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State officials confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases, raising the pandemic total to 110,492, with 108,706 recoveries and 4,336 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations rose by five from Tuesday, to 25.