North Dakota's pandemic death toll rises again; Burleigh County's total increases

North Dakota health officials have confirmed coronavirus-related deaths on consecutive days for the first time in three weeks, and Burleigh County's death toll has increased.
The new death reflected on the state Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday brings North Dakota's pandemic total to 1,522. A new death also was documented Tuesday. But virus-related deaths have slowed dramatically from the peak last November of 500. Only 10 have been confirmed in all of June.
The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the total for Burleigh County on the state's virus dashboard increased by one Wednesday, to 194. There have been another 101 in neighboring Morton County.
Active cases both statewide and in Burleigh-Morton continued to decline Wednesday, at 264 and 66, respectively.
State officials confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases, raising the pandemic total to 110,492, with 108,706 recoveries and 4,336 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations rose by five from Tuesday, to 25.
The state calculated a positivity rate of 0.86% from 3,410 tests completed Tuesday. The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Tuesday stood at 2.22%, in the target range of less than 5%.
About 611,500 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 90,200 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 47.1% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 12% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.