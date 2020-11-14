North Dakota's daily virus record shattered with 2K new cases as mask mandate takes effect

Violators could receive an infraction, though Burgum has not indicated how he intends to enforce the new requirements. An infraction carries a maximum fine of $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine up to $1,500 and/or 30 days in jail.

The counties of Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks and Ward all saw more than 250 new cases Saturday. Burleigh had 265 and Morton had 88. Combined, the two counties accounted for about one-fifth of the state's active cases.

The test results stem from a record 14,654 tests processed in labs Friday, for a positivity rate of 17.08% as calculated by the health department.

The virus-related deaths reported Saturday include residents in their 50s through 90s from Barnes, Burleigh, McLean, Nelson, Richland, Rolette, Stark, Stutsman, Traill, Ward and Wells counties.

Hospitalizations rose by 12. A state database showed that just one staffed intensive care unit bed was open in Bismarck at CHI St. Alexius Health. Fifteen non-ICU beds were open between that hospital and Sanford Health. Statewide, 18 ICU and 178 non-ICU were available as of Saturday morning.

Testing this week