North Dakota's daily virus record shattered with 2K new cases as mask mandate takes effect

More North Dakotans than ever before tested positive for COVID-19 as Gov. Doug Burgum's statewide mask mandate went into effect Saturday.
Health officials reported 2,278 new cases Saturday, shattering the previous daily record by more than 400 cases.
Active cases climbed by more than 800 to 11,311, hospitalizations hit a record high at 305, and 19 more North Dakotans died with COVID-19, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
The figures mark one of the worst days yet for North Dakota as the coronavirus pandemic continues its surge through the state this fall.
The numbers come as Burgum has decided to step up the state's response after public health officials and health care workers for months have called on him to do more to address the spread of the virus, which has put significant pressure on hospital capacity and has killed 726 North Dakotans.
The Burgum administration late Friday issued a pair of sweeping orders requiring that people wear masks in indoor businesses and public settings, as well as outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained. The governor also imposed a number of restrictions that take effect Monday, including limiting restaurant and event capacity, prohibiting bars and restaurants from in-person service after 10 p.m., and temporarily suspending high school winter sports.
Violators could receive an infraction, though Burgum has not indicated how he intends to enforce the new requirements. An infraction carries a maximum fine of $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine up to $1,500 and/or 30 days in jail.
The counties of Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks and Ward all saw more than 250 new cases Saturday. Burleigh had 265 and Morton had 88. Combined, the two counties accounted for about one-fifth of the state's active cases.
The test results stem from a record 14,654 tests processed in labs Friday, for a positivity rate of 17.08% as calculated by the health department.
The virus-related deaths reported Saturday include residents in their 50s through 90s from Barnes, Burleigh, McLean, Nelson, Richland, Rolette, Stark, Stutsman, Traill, Ward and Wells counties.
Hospitalizations rose by 12. A state database showed that just one staffed intensive care unit bed was open in Bismarck at CHI St. Alexius Health. Fifteen non-ICU beds were open between that hospital and Sanford Health. Statewide, 18 ICU and 178 non-ICU were available as of Saturday morning.
Testing this week
Free public COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in various areas again this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://bit.ly/30u0apl and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Dickinson State University in conjunction with Southwestern District Health Unit will host a free community COVID-19 testing event Thursday in the lead-up to Thanksgiving.
The testing is from 8-11 a.m. in the Student Center Ballroom on the DSU campus.
“By testing Nov. 19, individuals should have time to make informed decisions about their holiday plans, to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” DSU President Steve Easton said.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-3 p.m.
This is a change from the normal Mandan testing site of Dacotah Speedway.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery and turn south on the first road. Vehicles eventually will turn back west near the cemetery building to proceed through the testing area. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Preregistration for the Bismarck, Mandan and Dickinson events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
The public health units in Kidder and Emmons counties have altered their weekly testing due to the onset of cold weather.
In Kidder County, call 701-475-2582 to schedule an appointment. In Emmons County, asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Risk levels
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The state reviews the county levels weekly.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
