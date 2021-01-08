North Dakota's COVID-19 risk level lowered; business capacity restrictions eased

State health officials reported slight increases in COVID-19 active cases and hospitalizations as well as 11 more deaths on Friday, as the statewide COVID-19 risk level was lowered from high risk to moderate risk and business capacity restrictions were eased.
The drop from orange to yellow on the state's five-level color-coded system was the first reduction since early November, when Gov. Doug Burgum moved all counties to orange amid a spike in coronavirus cases. The rapid rise began lessening after the governor in mid-November implemented a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions. Some people credit those measures for the drop; others view them as infringements on personal freedom.
Active cases on Friday rose by 34 from the previous day, to 2,212, but that's still more than 80% below the pandemic high in mid-November. Hospitalizations rose by 2, to 85, but that's nearly 75% below the pandemic high two months ago.
Burgum on Dec. 22 lifted an order that restricted bars and restaurants to takeout, curbside and delivery between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The governor this past Monday announced that business capacity restrictions would be eased as of Friday, and the risk level would be lowered. The level indicates which set of ND Smart Restart guidelines should be followed by everything from businesses to family gatherings.
Burgum cited the drop in active cases and hospitalizations, along with a decline in the state's positivity rate. The rate on 8,124 tests handled Thursday, as calculated by the state, was a relatively low 4.21%.
The amended order that took effect at 8 a.m. Friday allows restaurants, bars and other food service establishments to operate at 65% of their licensed capacity, rather than 50%, with a maximum of 200 patrons. Banquets, ballrooms and event venues can increase their capacities from 25% to 50%, not to exceed limits under the state protocols. Facilities still must adhere to other requirements, such as placing tables apart, closing dance areas and requiring masks.
The new requirements are in effect through 8 a.m. on Jan. 29. The statewide mask mandate expires Jan. 18.
Other daily data reported by the state on Thursday included 303 new COVID-19 cases, raising the pandemic total to 94,438, with 90,964 recoveries, 3,642 hospitalizations and 1,352 deaths. The 11 new deaths statewide included a Morton County woman in her 80s. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton number 342.
More information
Violations of the mask mandate and business capacity restrictions could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and https://bit.ly/2Xq34tk.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
