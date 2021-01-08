North Dakota's COVID-19 risk level lowered; business capacity restrictions eased

State health officials reported slight increases in COVID-19 active cases and hospitalizations as well as 11 more deaths on Friday, as the statewide COVID-19 risk level was lowered from high risk to moderate risk and business capacity restrictions were eased.

The drop from orange to yellow on the state's five-level color-coded system was the first reduction since early November, when Gov. Doug Burgum moved all counties to orange amid a spike in coronavirus cases. The rapid rise began lessening after the governor in mid-November implemented a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions. Some people credit those measures for the drop; others view them as infringements on personal freedom.

Active cases on Friday rose by 34 from the previous day, to 2,212, but that's still more than 80% below the pandemic high in mid-November. Hospitalizations rose by 2, to 85, but that's nearly 75% below the pandemic high two months ago.