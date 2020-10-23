North Dakota's active COVID cases, hospitalizations reach new highs

Statewide there are 14 staffed intensive care beds and 232 staffed inpatient beds available in the state, according to the latest figures available. Sanford Health in Bismarck has one staffed intensive care bed and two staffed inpatient beds available. There are two staffed intensive care beds and 10 inpatient beds available at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck.

Task force update

Members of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force discussed the rising number of cases in the counties, community mask mandates and testing at a meeting Friday that included feedback from schools, colleges and community groups.

Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said the district is working to compile data showing where cases in students and staff originate, though he said he's heard from the district's top medical official that most cases are coming from large gatherings outside of school.

Bismarck State College Chief College Relations Officer Marnie Piehl said students want to be in class and the new close contact guidelines have helped. Piehl, who also sits on the Mandan Public Schools Board, said it seems the community also wants students in school but large gatherings keep happening.

"We want our community to step up and show they care," Piehl said.