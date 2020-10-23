North Dakota's active COVID cases, hospitalizations reach new highs

The number of active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota reached a new high on Friday, as did the number of people hospitalized by the coronavirus disease, according to the state Department of Health.
The department reported 6,363 active cases on Friday, 13 more than the previous high of 6,350 set on Thursday. Hospitalizations rose to 168, 12 higher than Thursday’s record of 156.
Nine COVID-related deaths were reported on Friday. All had underlying health conditions, the department said. The fatalities included a Burleigh County man in his 60s and a Morton County woman in her 70s. Four deaths were reported in Stark County, and one was reported in Rolette, Cass and Ward counties.
The state’s death total now stands at 440. Of those, 83 were in Cass County, 75 in Burleigh, and 50 in Morton.
Cass County reported 156 new positive cases in the last day and Grand Forks County had 120. Burleigh had 97 and Morton 25. Cass County has 1,347 active cases, followed by Burleigh with 1,012.
The total number of positive cases recorded in the state since the pandemic started is at 35,939 with the addition of 886 new positives in the last day. A total of 799,305 tests have been completed since mid-March with 8,538 added in the last day. Officials reported 864 recoveries, bringing that total to 29,135.
Statewide there are 14 staffed intensive care beds and 232 staffed inpatient beds available in the state, according to the latest figures available. Sanford Health in Bismarck has one staffed intensive care bed and two staffed inpatient beds available. There are two staffed intensive care beds and 10 inpatient beds available at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck.
Task force update
Members of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force discussed the rising number of cases in the counties, community mask mandates and testing at a meeting Friday that included feedback from schools, colleges and community groups.
Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said the district is working to compile data showing where cases in students and staff originate, though he said he's heard from the district's top medical official that most cases are coming from large gatherings outside of school.
Bismarck State College Chief College Relations Officer Marnie Piehl said students want to be in class and the new close contact guidelines have helped. Piehl, who also sits on the Mandan Public Schools Board, said it seems the community also wants students in school but large gatherings keep happening.
"We want our community to step up and show they care," Piehl said.
United Tribes Technical College Health and Wellness Director Darko Draganic said the college does its own notification, quarantine and treatment for students regarding COVID-19. Masks have been mandated on campus since March, and social distancing is encouraged. He the school's active case and close contact numbers are some of the lowest it has had.
Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC President Brian Ritter discussed the board's support for a local mask mandate. The board's fear, Ritter said, is that businesses could be shut down if the increase in COVID-19 cases doesn't slow down.
"If we had to pick between masks and business closures, we'll pick masks," Ritter said.
Department of Emergency Services Homeland Security Director Cody Schulz updated the task force on the use of 15-minute COVID-19 tests. Schulz said the state is giving 75% of its BinaxNOW rapid point of care tests to long-term care facilities. The rapid tests are used for visitors and to test residents and staff who may be symptomatic in between regularly scheduled testing. The remaining 25% is going to local public health departments for use in congregate settings such as schools or jails. Hornbacher said the school district is working with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health to determine how testing would work. Those tests would be used for teachers and staff.
The task force also decided to meet on an as-needed basis going forward.
Contact tracing
Meanwhile, the state Department of Health on Thursday night announced it had worked through a backlog of notifications for more than 800 North Dakota residents who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier this week, health officials announced a change in strategy for contact tracing, asking positive people to notify their own close contacts, and shifting 50 National Guard soldiers from contact tracing to case notification. The state also is testing a process to deliver automated notifications of positive tests to people.
Division of Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger told the Tribune on Thursday that health officials will prioritize contact tracing for people in health care, long-term care, assisted living, K-12 and university settings, citing the congregate environments and goal to maintain students’ in-person learning.
The state has more than 450 people working case investigations and contact tracing, including local public health unit staff, Disease Control staff and North Dakota State University and University of North Dakota students. Thirty-seven people are in training, including Minot State University students and 10 contract employees.
There has been widespread noncompliance with case investigations and contact tracing, Kruger said. Some positive people don’t return daily surveys, indicate they are not isolating or quarantining themselves or outright refuse to cooperate when contacted.
“It’s not unique to one part of North Dakota,” Kruger said of the noncompliance, which “doesn’t help, especially if it’s people who are potentially infectious who are out and about.”
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
