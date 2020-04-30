North Dakotans urged to be responsible, respectful as businesses reopen

Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday urged North Dakotans to be responsible and respectful as bars, restaurants and other businesses reopen on Friday -- what the governor called "a milestone day."
Food and drink businesses, fitness centers, and personal care services such as hair salons are reopening after being severely restricted or shut down for 1 1/2 months by the state to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. They'll be operating under new standards developed by the state and industry groups.
“I know people are excited about things like getting into a restaurant tomorrow, or getting their hair cut tomorrow, seeing their favorite personal care individual that they may have been seeing for years,” Burgum said. But he added: “Whether you’re heading into a bar or a restaurant, a personal care business, again, we want you to be really super-respectful of the people working in those environments.”
The new operating protocols will limit the number of people businesses can host and in some instances what they can offer. For example, blackjack and dance floors will be shut down in bars. Restaurants will have preportioned salad bars, spread-out tables, and no self-service condiments. There will be limited used of saunas, hot tubs and steam rooms in fitness centers, and locker rooms and showers will be closed except for restroom use.
“It’s important again for customers to educate themselves … and respect those business owners that are trying to get reopened under these still difficult conditions," Burgum said.
The governor said that while the coronavirus “is not leaving with the turn of the calendar,” he's hopeful that the beginning of May marks the end of a dark period in state history.
"Hopefully ... many of you in your lifetime will never see a time frame again where we’re facing a pandemic that required statewide mandated closures," he said. "So hopefully we’re closing a historic era that, while it was dramatic, it was also relatively brief in the greater scheme of things.”
The new operating protocols for so-called "high contact" businesses are one of eight components of the state's "ND Smart Restart" plan to fully reopen the economy. Seven of the components had been met by Wednesday, and state officials on Thursday announced satisfying the eighth -- protecting the most vulnerable people in society, including the elderly, homeless and people in jails.
Officials earlier this month unveiled the state's Vulnerable Population Protection Plan with several components, including identifying and isolating positive cases, utilizing "rapid response" teams to keep positive cases in facilities from becoming outbreaks, minimizing staff movement across facilities and ramping up testing of care workers. Visitation also has been restricted at long-term care facilities across the state.
State Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones on Thursday announced additional steps aimed at supporting stable housing during the coronavirus crisis. They include federal funding for housing counseling and homeless prevention, emergency help with rent and home heating costs, and emergency shelters around the state.
Ethanol loan program
The North Dakota Industrial Commission approved a loan program Thursday to help the state’s ethanol industry during the pandemic.
The Ethanol Recovery Program, administered by the Bank of North Dakota, will issue ethanol producers loans up to $15 million. The state has five ethanol production facilities, and, like others across the country, they have struggled as demand has dropped amid the pandemic.
“It’s going to further the cause in helping the industry just make it a little bit further until we can get out of this,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, who sits on the Industrial Commission.
He said the Hankinson plant in southeastern North Dakota has temporarily stopped producing ethanol. Others are running at a reduced capacity.
Goehring called the state’s ethanol production “one of the largest value-added sectors in North Dakota,” helping farmers who sell corn to make the fuel, as well as the livestock industry, which uses production byproducts for feed. Ethanol production supports about 10,000 jobs in North Dakota.
The North Dakota Ethanol Producers Association issued a statement praising the loan program.
"As biofuel plants across the country close, this program will offer significant support toward sustaining North Dakota’s ethanol plants during this crisis," President Gerald Bachmeier said.
New cases
Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in eastern North Dakota population centers, with nearly 30 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Cass County and Grand Forks County, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.
There were 34 new cases statewide confirmed Wednesday, raising the total to 1,067. There were 21 more recoveries from the previous day, so active cases rose from 577 to 590.
Cass County again had the bulk of the new cases, with 21. The county that's home to Fargo has a state-high 513 cases, followed by Grand Forks County with 258, including seven new ones. Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, had an additional case, raising its total to 77. Stark County, home to Dickinson, had three new cases, raising its total to 49. Pembina County in northeastern North Dakota had two new cases.
A total of 85 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 30 remained so, up two from the previous day. There were no confirmed coronavirus-related deaths for the third consecutive day. Nineteen North Dakotans have died from COVID-19.
State and private labs have tested 27,460 people for COVID-19, with 26,393 being negative. There were 1,924 tests conducted Tuesday. The state's goal is to work toward 4,000 tests per day in May and 6,000 daily in June.
