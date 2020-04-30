North Dakotans urged to be responsible, respectful as businesses reopen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday urged North Dakotans to be responsible and respectful as bars, restaurants and other businesses reopen on Friday -- what the governor called "a milestone day."

Food and drink businesses, fitness centers, and personal care services such as hair salons are reopening after being severely restricted or shut down for 1 1/2 months by the state to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. They'll be operating under new standards developed by the state and industry groups.

“I know people are excited about things like getting into a restaurant tomorrow, or getting their hair cut tomorrow, seeing their favorite personal care individual that they may have been seeing for years,” Burgum said. But he added: “Whether you’re heading into a bar or a restaurant, a personal care business, again, we want you to be really super-respectful of the people working in those environments.”

The new operating protocols will limit the number of people businesses can host and in some instances what they can offer. For example, blackjack and dance floors will be shut down in bars. Restaurants will have preportioned salad bars, spread-out tables, and no self-service condiments. There will be limited used of saunas, hot tubs and steam rooms in fitness centers, and locker rooms and showers will be closed except for restroom use.