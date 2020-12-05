North Dakota tops 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

The Department of Health reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, bringing the death toll to 1,007 North Dakotans since the start of the pandemic.
Three of the new deaths came from Ward County, home to Minot, two from Cass, home to Fargo, two from Sioux and one each from Benson, Eddy, Kidder, LaMoure, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Pembina, Ramsey, Stutsman and Traill counties.
North Dakota's death count is the 41st highest in the country and the eighth highest per capita at 131 deaths per 100,000 people, according to figures compiled by The COVID Tracking Project and reported by The Associated Press.
There were 411 fatalities in November, the deadliest month since the pandemic began, and 30 so far in December.
On Saturday the department also reported 558 new active cases for a total of 5,021 active positives. That is a drop of 286 cases from Friday. The number of new recoveries reported is 823, making the total recoveries from COVID-19 76,476.
Cass County reported 113 new cases, Burleigh reported 74, Grand Forks reported 53, Williams reported 51, Stark reported 36, Ward reported 35, Richland reported 28, Stutsman reported 20 and Morton reported 12.
The number of people hospitalized is 298, which is 26 fewer people than Friday. The Department of Health reported 9,159 tests processed Saturday, bringing the number of tests processed during the pandemic to 1,184,610.
There were 1,570 new cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. One in every 161 people in North Dakota tested positive in the past week.
COVID-19 testing events
Free public COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in various areas again this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://bit.ly/30u0apl and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Testing is available in Hazen on Monday at the WRT garage on the corner of First Street Southwest and Central Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
The Kidder County District Health Unit will hold a free walk-through community testing event by appointment on Thursday. The event will begin at 3 p.m. and will be held at the health district's office in Steele at 422 2nd Ave NW. Call 701-475-2582 to schedule an appointment. People who signed up for testing should enter through the north door and exit from the south door.
In Emmons County, asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
More information
A statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
