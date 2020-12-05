North Dakota tops 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.

People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.

Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

The Kidder County District Health Unit will hold a free walk-through community testing event by appointment on Thursday. The event will begin at 3 p.m. and will be held at the health district's office in Steele at 422 2nd Ave NW. Call 701-475-2582 to schedule an appointment. People who signed up for testing should enter through the north door and exit from the south door.