North Dakota to take steps to shore up child care industry amid pandemic

It was the third day in a row for a relatively low number of new positive cases, but based on the rapidly growing number of cases in other state and countries, “This is not the time for us to be complacent,” Burgum said. “Each day we have a day like this gives us one more day to prepare” for a seemingly inevitable crunch on medical facilities.

The state is working to boost contact tracing of people who become infected and now has 123 state and local health officials trained to do the work, with 16 North Dakota State University students soon to be added to the list.

“While we have these low (case) numbers, we find somebody who’s positive, if we can find the 10 or 20 people they might have been in contact with, and work through that group, then this can be more effective,” Burgum said.

There is no delay in testing or shortage of testing materials at the state lab, according to the governor. Medical providers in Fargo also are doing their own testing now rather than sending tests to a national lab that is overwhelmed and seeing long turnaround times.