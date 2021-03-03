North Dakota to get 6,300 initial doses of new COVID-19 vaccine

North Dakota is scheduled to receive an initial 6,300 doses of the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, just days after it received federal approval.

The doses are scheduled to arrive Friday; they'll be distributed to pharmacies and urgent care facilities, according to State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.

Members of North Dakota's COVID-19 Vaccine Ethics Advisory Committee on Monday said earlier concerns they had about the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine had been addressed by federal advisory committees.

“Some major benefits of the Janssen vaccine include only requiring one dose and being able to be stored in refrigerators,” Howell said in a Tuesday statement. “The vaccine has shown 85% efficacy at preventing severe COVID-19 -- with complete protection against hospitalizations and death after 28 days."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last weekend approved the Janssen vaccine for emergency use. It becomes the third available, joining the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.