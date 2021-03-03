North Dakota to get 6,300 initial doses of new COVID-19 vaccine

North Dakota is scheduled to receive an initial 6,300 doses of the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, just days after it received federal approval.
The doses are scheduled to arrive Friday; they'll be distributed to pharmacies and urgent care facilities, according to State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.
Members of North Dakota's COVID-19 Vaccine Ethics Advisory Committee on Monday said earlier concerns they had about the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine had been addressed by federal advisory committees.
“Some major benefits of the Janssen vaccine include only requiring one dose and being able to be stored in refrigerators,” Howell said in a Tuesday statement. “The vaccine has shown 85% efficacy at preventing severe COVID-19 -- with complete protection against hospitalizations and death after 28 days."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last weekend approved the Janssen vaccine for emergency use. It becomes the third available, joining the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.
COVID-19 vaccinations in North Dakota began in mid-December. Nearly 230,000 doses have been administered, including nearly 35,000 in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. More than 10% of the state's population is now considered vaccinated.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 31,308 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the CDC tracking site. Only Alaska, New Mexico and South Dakota have higher rates.
Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 405 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
