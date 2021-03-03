North Dakota to get 6,300 initial doses of new COVID-19 vaccine; virus cases top 100,000

Ethics committee member and Rolette County Public Health Administrator Barbara Frydenlund said Monday that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be good to use in situations in which a person might not come back for a second dose.

"Having the option of having the single dose available is definitely very appealing," she said. "In our county, transportation is such an issue. People might only get to us once or we might get to them once, but there isn't necessarily an opportunity for the second dose, and I don't want that to be a barrier."

COVID-19 vaccinations in North Dakota began in mid-December. More than 232,000 doses have been administered, including nearly 35,000 in Burleigh-Morton counties. More than 10% of the state's population is now considered vaccinated, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.

North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 31,308 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the CDC tracking site. Only Alaska, New Mexico and South Dakota have higher rates.

