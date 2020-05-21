North Dakota tallies 134 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two people with COVID-19 died in Cass County and another 134 cases of the disease were confirmed in North Dakota in the last day, state health officials announced Thursday.

Most of the new cases were in Cass County, home to the state’s largest city of Fargo, where 93 positive cases were confirmed. Ward County, home to Minot, had 24 new cases, Emmons County in south central North Dakota had six and Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, had four. The counties of Bottineau, Grand Forks, Mercer, Morton, Pierce, Ramsey and Richland each had one new case in the last 24 hours.

One of the men who died was in his 70s and the other was in his 90s, officials said. Both had underlying health conditions. Their deaths bring the state’s total to 51.

Thirty-eight individuals were reported as recovered in the last day, bringing the total to 1,340. A total of 144 people have been hospitalized by the disease, and 39 of those remain so.

A total of 61,279 people have been tested, with 2,079 of those completed in the last day. The total number of tests completed stands at 74,760, up by 2,757 from yesterday.

Of those tested, 59,050 have been negative, up by 1,945 from yesterday and 2,229 have been positive.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

