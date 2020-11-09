North Dakota takes steps to add staff for hospitals 'under enormous pressure'

Burgum said the effort will help “free up some of the nurses we have working for the Department of Health to be deployed to support in-patient care as needed” at hospitals.

People interested in applying can visit www.health.nd.gov/careers.

North Dakota will also begin more widespread use of the 150,000 BinaxNOW tests it has on hand. The tests return results in 15 minutes and were purchased by the federal government.

Some will go to universities to test staff and student-athletes. A portion will go to local public health units to test first responders, health care workers, staff and others. One of the state’s main objectives is to use the tests on health care workers so they do not have to wait for days to hear results from a lab, allowing some to return to work faster depending on the results, Burgum said.

The tests will also go to long-term care facilities to allow for more frequent testing, and the state plans to coordinate efforts with tribes. Starting Nov. 20, the tests will be available on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, where officials hope to test 2,000 people on a recurring basis, Burgum said.