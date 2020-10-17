North Dakota sets another record for active COVID-19 cases; 11 more deaths reported

People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.

Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m.

People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.

Emmons County Public Health is hosting an event Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at 118 E. Spruce Ave. in Linton. People are asked to stay in their vehicles, where they will be tested.

Preregistration for all events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

Risk levels