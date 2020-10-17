North Dakota sets another record for active COVID-19 cases; 11 more deaths reported

North Dakota set another high in active coronavirus cases Saturday, reaching 5,370 statewide.
The daily COVID-19 data reported by the North Dakota Department of Health shows that the virus has infected 760 more North Dakotans and 11 more residents have died with the disease.
Burleigh County had 151 new cases in Saturday's numbers. The county had an active case count of 924, second to Cass County, home of Fargo, with 181 new cases and 1,075 active cases. The health department reported another 49 cases in Morton County, which had 337 active cases.
The cases reported Saturday stem from 7,596 tests processed in labs Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, 31,261 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
North Dakota's virus death toll climbed to 399 and included residents in their 70s, 80s and 90s who live in Burleigh, Dunn, Foster, Grant, McHenry, McLean, Morton, Stark, Stutsman and Traill counties. All had underlying health conditions, according to the state.
The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 remained at 148. As of midday Saturday, data showed that the state has 23 available staffed intensive care unit beds, including one in Bismarck at Sanford Health and none at CHI St. Alexius Health. There were 269 available staffed non-ICU beds at hospitals statewide, including two at Sanford and 20 at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck.
Testing this week
Free public COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in various areas again this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://bit.ly/30u0apl and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host a drive-thru event at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Emmons County Public Health is hosting an event Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at 118 E. Spruce Ave. in Linton. People are asked to stay in their vehicles, where they will be tested.
Preregistration for all events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
Risk levels
Burleigh, Morton and 14 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 15 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; 17 are in the green "low risk" level; and five are in the blue "new normal" level. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
