North Dakota sets another active virus case record; 5 deaths reported

North Dakota has set a record for active cases of COVID-19 for 11 days straight, reaching 5,652 on Sunday.

Five more people have died with COVID-19, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to 404. The deaths reported Sunday by the state Department of Health were North Dakotans in their 50s through 80s in Burleigh, Dickey, McKenzie, Sioux and Williams counties. All had underlying health conditions.

The state reported 716 new virus cases Sunday, including 114 in Burleigh County and 36 in Morton County. Cass County had the most new cases at 131. Grand Forks and Ward counties also saw substantial numbers at 113 and 79, respectively.

Burleigh County had 950 active cases, and Morton had 350.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped by one to 147. As of late Sunday morning, state data showed that one staffed intensive care unit bed was available in Bismarck at Sanford Health, and 16 were available statewide. Ten staffed non-ICU beds were available in Bismarck, including four at Sanford and six at CHI St. Alexius Health. Statewide, 235 were available.